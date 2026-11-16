New $10B Chicago stadium proposal challenges Bears’ plans for Hammond

INDIANAPOLIS – The Chicago Bears are on the clock as two states look to secure the team’s future home. A group of developers unveiled a $10 billion proposal on Thursday to build a 100-acre entertainment district with housing and a new domed stadium for the Bears along Chicago’s Bronzeville Lakefront.

INDIANAPOLIS – The Chicago Bears are on the clock as two states look to secure the team’s future home. to build a 100-acre entertainment district with housing and a new domed stadium for the Bears along Chicago’s Bronzeville Lakefront.

The latest pitch for a new Bears stadium comes as Illinois lawmakers reconvene this week. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he expects to have legislation ready to finance a new NFL stadium when the legislature is back in session on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

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Despite Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren publicly announcing the team’s“Illinois finally has awoken from its hibernation,” John Boyd, Principal of The Boyd Company said. While previous proposals to keep the team in Chicago or build a new stadium in Arlington Heights have failed to gain traction, Boyd believes a financing deal that’s not tied to any specific location would keep the Bears from crossing state lines. Gov.

Pritzker confirmed recent meetings between state leaders, the Bears, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

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“ has made it very clear how important it is for the NFL to keep the Bears in Chicagoland,” Boyd said. Republican Gov. Mike Braun suggested that if the Bears don’t commit to a new home in Hammond, the state . The Bears have still not publicly announced a precise location for a stadium in Hammond or released renderings of what the development could look like.

Harris, undeterred by another Illinois proposal, said he’s seen this play before.

“This similar story happened multiple times and as far as I know the Bears have not changed their thoughts,” Harris said. “Sometimes the players change, but it does not change the direction. ”, the Chicago Bears would commit $2 billion to develop a stadium in Hammond. Public funding could top $1 billion.

If Illinois can’t come up with a deal during the upcoming legislative session, Boyd said “it’s game over” and Indiana takes the lead once again. But even if the team ultimately stays in Illinois, he thinks the stadium saga could still end with a win for the Hoosier State, because the legislation crafted for the Bears to come to Hammond could be used to attract other sports developments.

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“Indiana has demonstrated to a global, corporate audience that Indiana moves at the speed of business,” Boyd said.