Never Use Your Microwave for These 3 Things

Avoid these mistakes so you won’t ruin your microwave (or burn yourself).

Styrofoam containers can melt and leach harmful microplastics when you microwave them. I use and appreciate all my kitchen appliances. From the major to the minor, they earn their keep in my house.

I have a particular fondness for my microwave, given my reliance on it from my early to late teens . From bags of popcorn to countless individual mac and cheese bowls toAs much as I love it, though, there are a few things that just do not belong in the microwave. It seems as if every week, I stumble upon a video of a British person vehemently against the idea of using the microwave to make a cup of tea instead of a stovetop or electric kettle. While I haven’t used my microwave to heat a mug of water for tea in years, I didn’t see much harm in it until recently..

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That’s due to the risk of superheating the water, which is when water exceeds the boiling point of 212°F without bubbling. Movement, such as dropping a tea bag in the water or grabbing it from the microwave, can cause an explosive burst of steam or even a sudden boil. To be safe, stick with a kettle or heat your water in a small saucepan on the stove.

Styrofoam is a brand name for an insulation material called expanded polystyrene foam . While you may have gotten a to-go coffee or takeout or leftovers boxed up in this packaging before, you shouldsays these foam-insulated containers are not safe to microwave. EPS can melt in the heat of the microwave, and it can also leach microplastics into your food. , so you may see it less often than you used to, depending on where you live.

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If you do still receive takeout in a foam clamshell container, it’s best to transfer it to a glass container when you get home. Then, reheat it on a plate.shouldn’t either. Metal items bounce the microwaves that actually cook your food back to the metal that’s integral to the structure of the appliance.

The waves can essentially bounce back and forth and cause sparks and damage to the microwave.and pop it in the microwave for a reheat, but they do also note that “small pieces of aluminum foil can be used to ‘shield’ areas of foods, such as poultry drumsticks and wings, to prevent overcooking. ” And if you’re heating up a prepared food with a foil lining , don’t stress.

Some microwaveable foods are packaged with a specially designed thin foil layer in the tray to assist in even cooking.