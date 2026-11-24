The Sex Pistols have announced what they claim are their final tour dates with Frank Carter.

Glen Matlock, Frank Carter, Paul Cook, and Steve Jones of The Sex Pistols perform on stage at The Observatory North Park on October 16, 2026 in San Diego, California.have Rotten luck?

For the past year and a half, the 42-year-old British punk singer whose credits include Gallows and his solo work fronting the Rattle Snakes, has served as the singer for theBut it seems the bollocks have come swinging back like a pendulum for Carter since the Pistols have announced there’s no future for Carter after the next run of U.K. shows.

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“The shows were spectacular and of course, a big shout out to all the fans. Without you lot, it’s nothing. This is not the end of the Pistols… but let’s see what happens. ”: gratitude, optimism, and hope.

“As a young kid growing up on Sex Pistols, the scale of the opportunity to step into one of the most iconic roles in music history was not lost on me,” he said. “I never thought for a second thatwould turn into all this. To Steve, Paul and Glen , thank you for trusting me with such an important task.

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And thanks to the crew and every fan who’s been smiling, dancing and screaming the words back at me all over the world; it has been a huge honour.

“All good things must come to an end, and I’m really looking forward to celebrating my run with the Pistols one last time around our Bloody Kingdom,” he continued. “As always, I’ll see you in the pit. ” Carter’s final Anarchy in the U.K. tour with the Pistols will begin on Dec. 4 and end on Dec. 20.

The band’s reunion with Carter has been fraught with vicious acrimony since it was the result of Jones, Matlock, and Cook aligning against original singer Johnny Rotten . Matlock toldin 2025 that he was the one who cast the deciding vote to oust Rotten.

“If people don’t really give you the proper respect over the years, they’re hardly going to get you on their side,” he said. “You can read into that what you like. ”Watch Taylor Swift Surprise Brenda Lee With ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’ HonorLydon, who has spent the past year touring with his post-Pistols band Public Image Ltd., expressed his displeasure with his ex-bandmates earlier this year in ainterview.

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He accused the other Pistols of colluding against him at a time when he was taking care of his dying wife and threatening him with an expensive lawsuit. When asked on a scale of zero to 100 the odds that he’d ever consider singing for the Pistols again, he replied the figure was in the “minus infinities.

” “The dirt that they unloaded on me in a time where I was in real serious grief … No, I cannot forget about that,” he said. Whether or not the Pistols really are done with Carter will be revealed with time since this is a band who lovesAmid Legal Controversy, Christie’s Withdraws Frida Kahlo Painting Hours Before Auction