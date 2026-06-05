Never forget June 5 — the day the elites shattered America’s trust

COVID-19 caused a catastrophic breakdown of public trust. Blame the partisan health officials whose top priority was furthering their political goals.

A large crowd of Black Live Matters protesters gathered in Brooklyn on June 5, 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.declared the novel coronavirus to be a global pandemic.

March 13, when the US government declared a nationwide emergency and we started hearing about “two weeks to flatten the curve. ”The standard timeline, though, obscures some of the anniversaries that we urgently must remember. On May 26, with New York City and many states still in lockdown mode, the protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis began in earnest. By May 28, after the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct station was set on fire, Minnesota Gov.

Tim Walz mobilized the state’s National Guard. On June 1, the looting and rioting had gotten so bad in New York City that Mayor Bill de Blasio imposed a curfew.

And on that same day, health officials and infectious disease experts were quietly gathering signatures on an “Open Letter Advocating for an Anti-Racist Public Health Response to Demonstrations Against Systemic Injustice Occurring During the COVID-19 Pandemic,” imploring Americans toOn June 5, when CNN published that letter, it bore the names and carried the imprimatur of more than 1,200 medical professionals.

“White supremacy is a lethal public health issue that predates and contributes to COVID-19,” they lectured us. That’s why, “as public health advocates, we do not condemn these gatherings” — read: violent protests — “as risky for COVID-19 transmission. We support them as vital to the national public health and to the threatened health specifically of Black people in the United States. ”a protest in Lansing, Mich.

— because that one was organized to demand an end to the lockdowns that were destroying lives and livelihoods. The Lansing demonstration, the signers said, triggered them to “privately mourn the widening rift between leaders in science and a subset of the communities that they serve. ”Elderly people died alone, unable to see family, unable to say goodbye.

We were gripped by mania — and the people pushing that mania, the same health officials who were adamant that leaving our house meant everyone would die, gave a free pass to protesters to do whatever they wanted, because they liked the cause.

“It’s either a public-health emergency and crowds must be stopped or it’s not. It cannot be both. ”Eric S. Raymond, a prominent software developer and author, refers to June 5, 2020, as “Fracture Day.

” “It was the day we realized that even the most supposedly disinterested of our institutions had been captured by overt enemies of our liberty and our civilization,” he explained on X.Many of us would have liked to “trust the experts” at a time of such confusion and loss, but theyAnd this country has yet to recover from their lies. A few weeks ago, a survey by health policy research and polling firm KFF found that fewer than half of Americans believe in the credibility of any of our health agencies.

Only 40%, for example, believe the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will “act independently without interference from outside interests. ” Quite high, actually, for an agency that on Feb. 7, 2021, took a call from teachers’ union honcho Randi Weingarten andAnd it was done by extremely partisan health officials who cared far more about furthering their political goals than about the breakdown of trust they would inevitably cause.





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Black Lives Matter Coronavirus Coronavirus In NY George Floyd Pandemics Protests Riots

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Prichard reports on sanitary sewer overflows June 2 and June 3Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board is reporting on multiple Sanitary Sewer Overflows (SSO) that took place between June 2 and June 3. Heavy rains were the cause

Read more »

San Mateo County Fair opens Friday with concerts, drone shows, duck racesEvents, music will span eight days, June 5-7 and June 10-14

Read more »

Flesh-Eating Screwworm Maggots Are Back in the USThe parasitic fly has resurged throughout the Americas since 2023.

Read more »

San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 4, 2026: June Gloom will be more stubbornJune Gloom will be more stubborn along the coast Friday and even for some inland areas on Saturday as temperatures cool.

Read more »