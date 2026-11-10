Never Buy Cranberries if You See This Red Flag

Here’s how to find cranberries that are plump, firm, and deeply red.

are typically only available in stores around Thanksgiving and Christmas, which doesn’t exactly give you much of a chance to become an expert at picking the best berries.

And unlike strawberries or blueberries, which you might buy regularly throughout the year , cranberries are something most of us only shop for once or twice a season. So how do you know which bag to grab and which to leave behind?

Also read Best Used Nvidia GPUs to Buy in 2026

I reached out to a cranberry farmer who says the small, tart fruits are surprisingly resilient, but one telltale sign can spell trouble, a fourth-generation, family-run cranberry farm in Vesper, Wisconsin, that employs organic and sustainable practices. He says most cranberries that are turned into products such asare wet-harvested. While it’s cheaper and quicker than the dry-harvesting method that Ruesch Century Farm prioritizes, wet harvesting causes more damage to the berries, which is why dry-harvesting is the method used for cranberries that are sold as fresh. Still, conventional berries are typically packaged and sold in plastic bags that don’t offer much protection against moisture loss or damage during shipping and handling.

While his farm uses clamshell packaging, Ruesch acknowledges that some denting and crushing is inevitable and notes that it’s important to“Plastic bags make it hard to see what’s inside until you open them, so you’ll want to take a closer look,” he says.

Advertisement

“Dented and crushed cranberries are susceptible to bacteria that enter through small cracks and around the stems. ” Cranberries contain high levels of antioxidants that give them their dark red color and help slow decay, so signs of spoilage can take longer to appear on the outside. Dented and crushed cranberries are the number one sign to avoid, but there’s more to look for.

Ruesch believes that most retailers try to keep fresh cranberries on the shelf, though it’s not uncommon to see berries that are well past their prime—shriveled and slimy.

“I once bought a bag of cranberries at my local supermarket, opened it up, and discovered that about 40% were damaged,” says Ruesch. “It was a mess! ” Instead, he recommends choosing cranberries that are plump and firm, with a glossy, deep red color. Decaying cranberries turn dull and mushy and may develop brown spots or even mold.

He also recommends purchasing cranberries grown and packaged in the US, preferably as close to home as possible. This helps support small farms like Ruesch’s and may also mean fresher berries for you.is key to preventing premature spoilage. For cranberries packaged in plastic bags, first remove any that show signs of deterioration.

Advertisement

Then, transfer the remaining cranberries to an airtight container and store them in your refrigerator’s crisper drawer. Wash them only right before use to avoid excess moisture, which can accelerate spoilage.