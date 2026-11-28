US tech stocks such as Nvidia have swung sharply amid boss turmoil, AI spending worries and forecasts for the S&P 500, prompting investors to consider biotech, equal weight trackers and factor funds to spread risk.

The decades-long strategy of betting against America is facing unprecedented stress as US technology stocks experience violent swings, with Nvidia leading the downturn. The $3.6 trillion chipmaker has been destabilized by the personal conduct of CEO Jensen Huang and alarming financing details, causing investor anxiety to ratchet up significantly.

Although Huang resigned and was later reinstated following an intervention by President Trump, Nvidia shares remain 26 per cent lower than at the start of the month. Analysts view his return as a desperate measure rather than a fix for the deeper structural issues plaguing the company and the broader AI sector.

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The Nasdaq index has fallen 10 per cent over the past month, dragging Asian markets down with it as billions in value vanish. This tech-heavy sell-off has disrupted the long-held belief that American markets offer a reliable path to wealth, turning what was once a steady route into a gamble resembling a Las Vegas roulette wheel.

Adding to the uncertainty is a new Wall Street forecast for 2027 from Michael Hartnett, chief strategist at Bank of America. He projects the S&P 500 could soar to 8,800 if the AI boom continues, but warns it could tumble to 6,666 if interest rates rise sharply, which would severely damage highly indebted tech firms.

The S&P 500 currently stands at 7,297, placing it squarely between these extreme scenarios. Hartnett acknowledges these are extreme outcomes but urges investors to have concrete plans for both possibilities, emphasizing that risk management is now more critical than blind optimism.

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Market sentiment has also been dampened by the recent stock market debut of Anthropic, the maker of the controversial Claude AI system. The company floated at $83 per share and briefly surged to $110, but shares subsequently fell back to $81, crushing hopes that the listing would reignite enthusiasm for the AI trade.

Concerns are mounting over the vast expenditures by tech giants such as Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, Broadcom, Meta, and Tesla on AI infrastructure and data centers. These spending commitments are casting a shadow over their future profitability, with even streaming giant Netflix seeing its share price drop 33 per cent since January.

Investors holding actively managed global funds are exposed to these risks, as are those with ISAs and pensions invested in passive index funds that mirror major market indices. Because companies like Nvidia dominate these indices, a decline in tech shares can drag down portfolios that appear otherwise diversified.

Seeking shelter from AI anxiety, many US investors are diversifying into alternative sectors such as retail and biotechnology. Shares in vaccine specialist Moderna have surged 641 per cent year-to-date, trading at $229, driven by its successful collaboration with Merck on a cancer vaccine.

While analysts recommend holding Moderna at current levels, they believe Merck, whose shares are up 33 per cent this year, could rise further. For those interested in next-generation therapies, the RTW Biotech investment trust offers a targeted route, while the Canadian General Investments trust provides a broader mix of North American firms.

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Another option gaining attention is the BlackRock American Income Trust, which holds stakes in oil giants Chevron and Exxon Mobil, alongside Wall Street stalwarts Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan. The fund also includes Apple, whose shares have risen 32 per cent this year, partly due to the company's conservative spending on AI projects.

Jason Hollands of Bestinvest suggests a tracker fund that avoids overrepresentation of large tech firms, pointing to the Legal and General S&P 500 US Equal Weight Index fund. This approach balances exposure across companies rather than weighting by market capitalization, reducing vulnerability to a single sector's collapse.

Alternatively, factor funds like the Invesco RAFI US Fundamental Value UCITS fund weight holdings based on sales, cash flow, book value, and dividends. This strategy holds stakes in Apple, Johnson & Johnson, and other large US companies, offering a value-oriented perspective on the market.

Stephen Yiu, manager of the Blue Whale Growth fund, argues that AI usage will likely increase due to personalization and targeted advertising. He advises investors to assess their commitment to AI stocks rather than fleeing entirely, noting that the technology is the industrial revolution of our age with significant future potential.

Yiu is not selling his stakes in Nvidia and other tech giants but is seeking bargains in post-rout valuations. He suggests that a compromise fund investing in both tech and healthcare, such as the Dodge & Cox Worldwide US Stock fund, could provide a balanced approach in these volatile times.

Diversification may not offer complete protection against a prolonged tech downturn, but it remains the most prudent strategy for those wishing to maintain exposure to the American economy. With nerve-jangling periods potentially ahead, spreading risk across multiple sectors is essential for long-term stability.