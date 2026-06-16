Never-before-seen Titanic artifacts now on display at Denver's Molly Brown House Museum

A secret room. Never-before-seen Titanic artifacts. And art that brings history to life. Denver's Molly Brown House Museum has something truly special right now

DENVER — A room on the second floor of Denver's Molly Brown House Museum is now open to the public, featuring never-before-seen artifacts from the Titanic .

The museum is also hosting a new art exhibit from Access Gallery artists on the first floor. Stephanie McGuire, curator at the Molly Brown House Museum, said the items on display carry deep historical significance.

"It's really special to see items like this piece, a souvenir Mrs. Brown bought in Egypt and kept in her pocket and it survived the Titanic and it's here today," McGuire said. The exhibit on the first floor, titled"Let Them See What We Can Do," features artwork created by artists from Access Gallery, a space where people with disabilities create and commission art. The artists visited the Molly Brown House, researched its history, and then created their pieces.

The exhibit is titled"Let Them See What We Can Do", and that's what Mrs. Brown said when she was campaigning for U.S. Senate in 1914. She helped shape our democracy and it's important as we celebrate Colorado's 150th birthday and the country's 250th birthday," McGuire said. Among the featured artists is Chloe, whose piece was inspired by multiple elements of the house — including its connection to the women's suffrage movement.

"I was inspired by the women's suffrage movement and how Molly Brown had tea parties," Chloe said. Chloe also drew inspiration from the architecture of the house itself when creating her piece.

"I saw this stained glass and thought I could incorporate it in my piece as the background — have a little pow moment in the piece," Chloe said. The work took months to complete.

"It's water-based oil paint and takes a long time to dry," Chloe said. McGuire said the response to the artwork has been overwhelming.

"It's amazing. The art that came from these artists blew us away. It brings Margaret's story to life and makes it feel current," McGuire said. The Molly Brown House Museum is open for tours, giving visitors the chance to see the never-before-seen Titanic artifacts and the Access Gallery exhibit.

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