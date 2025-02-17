Never Becoming a Grandmother: Grieving the Loss of a Future

R. Eric Thomas addresses the heartbreak of a parent who anticipates never becoming a grandmother due to their daughters' special needs. He offers advice on coping with grief, finding support, and exploring alternative ways to experience the love and connection associated with grandparenthood.

In today's Asking Eric column, R. Eric Thomas addresses the feelings of someone who anticipates never becoming a grandmother due to their daughters' special needs. The writer expresses their concern, stating that their two daughters, who function around the level of a 10-year-old and are nonverbal in public, are unlikely to have relationships or children. This realization brings the painful prospect of never experiencing grandparenthood.

Thomas offers compassionate advice, emphasizing the importance of open communication with a therapist, friends, or other parents facing similar circumstances. Sharing these emotions, even if they don't immediately lessen the grief, can make it more manageable. He acknowledges the isolating nature of parenting children with special needs and encourages the reader to remember they are not alone. Thomas reminds the reader that various relationships can offer the love and connection associated with grandparenthood. While this may seem like a cold comfort, it's important to consider the people in their life and how they can be present for each other. This reflection also highlights the support system surrounding them. Additionally, Thomas suggests exploring the deeper meaning behind the grief. Is it the simple joy of loving and caring for a grandchild, or something more complex? Understanding the root of the sadness will help the individual process it, find alternatives, and move forward. He concludes by offering previous Asking Eric columns that address similar themes, suggesting further resources for navigating these complex emotions





clevelanddotcom / 🏆 301. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

GRANDPARENTS SPECIAL NEEDS GRIEF SUPPORT FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chef Receives Grandmother's Beloved Sauce Pot as Emotional Family HeirloomA private chef's heartwarming video capturing the passing down of her late grandmother's treasured sauce pot has gone viral. Maddy DeVita inherited the pot, a cherished family heirloom used for generations of recipes, from her uncle during a recent family gathering.

Read more »

Grieving on Your Own TermsThis article explores various ways individuals cope with the loss of a loved one. It highlights the importance of honoring one's own grieving process, whether it involves seeking support, engaging in new activities, or simply allowing oneself space and time to heal.

Read more »

Waynesboro grandmother crashes car into family home, no injuries reportedA Waynesboro family is relieved after their grandmother, Joanne Dale, accidentally drove her car into their home, leaving no major injuries.

Read more »

Family Cuts Nursing Home Visit Short to Let Grandmother Return to LonelinessThe Schueller family reportedly ended their visit to their grandmother, Anna Schueller, at the nursing home early on Thursday so that she could return to her solitude. While they enjoyed their time with her, they felt it was important to let her have her usual quiet time.

Read more »

Bacliff teen, boyfriend denied bond in grandmother’s murder caseKara King, 17, and her boyfriend, Uriah Urick, 18, are accused of murdering Kara's grandmother, Tammy Sue King, in Bacliff.

Read more »

Survivor's Jonny Fairplay Mourns Real Death of GrandmotherReality TV star Jonny Fairplay has announced the passing of his grandmother, Jean Cook, at the age of 90. Known for her memorable appearance on Survivor: Pearl Islands, where she was part of Fairplay's now-infamous lie about her death, Jean was a loving presence in Fairplay's life. He shared his grief and fond memories of his grandmother, who embraced her Survivor fame and eagerly anticipated seeing him on future reality shows.

Read more »