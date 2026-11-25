New book Never Alone by Cheyenne Clementi and Valentina Morandi features 160 photos of European free-party movement. Explore 1997 to 2004 underground rave history.

The photography book Never Alone presents a comprehensive visual archive of the European underground rave scene during the late 1990s and early 2000s. Created by Cheyenne Clementi and Valentina Morandi, the publication offers an intimate look at the free-party movement from the perspective of participants who were deeply embedded in the culture. The work serves as a historical record of a time when music and personal connections fostered community outside of mainstream social structures.

Authorship and Publication Details

Cheyenne Clementi and Valentina Morandi are the authors and photographers behind this significant volume released by Drago-Propaganda. The book contains 160 original analog photographs captured between 1997 and 2004. These images document the spread of free parties across Europe, highlighting a period defined by alternative lifestyles and shared cultural rejection. The publication spans 196 black-and-white pages, bringing together previously unseen photographs that capture the specific atmosphere and values of that era.

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Historical Context and Legal Backlash

The golden age of illegal free parties and rave culture is identified by author Tobia D'Onofrio as the period from 1997 to 2004. This era marked the phenomenon's expansion across the continent following intense criminalization efforts in the United Kingdom. The Criminal Justice Act in England outlawed free parties in 1994, which shifted the energy of the scene to the rest of Europe. Italy immediately became the scene of legendary parties as organizers sought new locations for autonomous gatherings.

Participant Perspective and Cultural Values

Clementi and Morandi were not observers but active participants in the culture they documented. Both attended the same high school in Milan before pursuing separate careers, yet they remained dedicated to photography throughout their lives. Their shared experiences brought them together to create this record of a counterculture built around emotion, affection, and togetherness. The photographs provide a firsthand account of a movement that valued music and personal connections over the mass communication and social media that define modern interactions.

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Philosophy of the Free Party Movement

Tobia D'Onofrio provides the accompanying text for the book, explaining that rave was born as a disappearing ritual. He notes that the art of invisibility was practiced, with parties acting as temporarily autonomous and free zones. These events appeared and disappeared into thin air within a few hours, defying conventional societal expectations. D'Onofrio emphasizes that the scene represented a rejection of conventional working and social structures, embracing communal living and constant movement instead.

Impact on Community and Future Preservation

Free parties became vital meeting places for people united by anarchic sensibilities and a desire to escape everyday routines. The movement established a different relationship with time and space, prioritizing immediate experience over long-term planning. By preserving these 160 analog photographs, Never Alone ensures that the legacy of this specific period in European counterculture remains accessible. The book stands as a testament to a community that valued invisibility and freedom, offering a stark contrast to the visible, connected world of today.