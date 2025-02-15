Nevada Suspends Cage-Free Egg Law Amidst Bird Flu's Impact on Egg Prices

Facing record-high egg prices due to the ongoing bird flu outbreak, Nevada has temporarily suspended its cage-free egg law. While this move aims to alleviate pressure on consumers, experts predict its impact will be minimal and other states with similar regulations remain hesitant to follow suit.

Red Star hens, a hybrid breed that lays large brown eggs, walk around outside their coop at Historic Wagner Farm, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, in Glenview, Ill. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)LAS VEGAS — Back when egg prices remained securely under $2 a dozen in 2021, Nevada joined several other states concerned about animal welfare in requiring cage-free eggs. Now four years later, a dozen eggs costs an average of nearly $5 in the U.S.

because of the lingering bird flu, so Nevada passed a law the governor signed Thursday that will allow the state to suspend that law temporarily in hopes of getting residents some relief at the checkout counter. But it is not quite that simple, which is why the other six states with the same laws are so far reticent to follow suit.By relaxing the rule, Nevada might get access to additional eggs, but the supply of all eggs remains tight because nearly 159 million birds have been slaughtered since the bird flu outbreak began in 2022 to help limit virus spread. The virus prompts the slaughter of entire flocks anytime it is found. It is not clear dropping cage-free laws will have a significant effect on egg prices that have peaked at an average of $4.95 per dozen because the farmers who collectively invested several billion dollars in making the switch can’t easily go back to raising chickens packed together in massive barns that they already spent the money to convert.Even if all the cage-free laws went away, big corporations like McDonald’s and Sodexo remain committed to buying only those kind of eggs, ensuring strong demand for cage-free eggs. University of Arkansas agricultural economist Jada Thompson said opening up Nevada to all kinds of eggs “could ease egg prices in Nevada very slightly,” but that it might make prices worse elsewhere because supplies are so tight. Large brown eggs laid by Red Star hens are seen inside a coop at Historic Wagner Farm, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, in Glenview, Ill. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)But Nevada is going to give it a try even if California, Massachusetts, Washington, Oregon, Colorado and Michigan don’t seem to be considering it. Arizona, Rhode Island and Utah also have cage-free laws on the books, but theirs won’t take effect for at least a couple more years.Democratic Assemblymember Howard Watts III, who raises chickens in his Nevada backyard, advocated for the 2021 bill to promote the “standard of humane treatment” of the animals. But the ongoing bird flu outbreak in the U.S. has caused egg prices to to hit a record high, and cage-free eggs are generally even more expensive.“One of the things that was not foreseen at that time was this major animal disease outbreak,” Watts testified Tuesday. “As a result, there was no regulatory flexibility to suspend those requirements in the event of a major supply chain disruption.”Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo approved the 120-day suspension of the law Thursday. Ciara Ressel, a spokesperson for the Nevada Department of Agriculture, said it will be about a month before people see an impact at grocery stores. Brad Burdsall, owner and chief eggineer at Egg Works, said he is paying more than twice as much for a case of eggs than he was two years ago — $129 for a 15 dozen case of eggs. The restaurant implemented a 50-cent surcharge per shelled egg until prices come down. The Nevada bill signed Thursday will give the restaurant access to more sources of eggs, and Bursdall says he is hopeful he can drop that surcharge soon. “I’m really hoping that the governor takes a good, hard look at this cage-free thing and decides to keep this a permanent thing,” he said. This month’s jump in egg prices was the biggest since the nation’s last bird flu outbreak in 2015. The previous high was set two years ago when eggs were selling for $4.82 per dozen on average. The average prices mask just how bad it is in some places. Some Californians these days are shelling out $12.99 for a dozen, or more than a buck an egg. Some New York shops even started selling bundles of three eggs to help people who can’t afford a full dozen. A Red Star hen, a hybrid breed that lays large brown eggs, sits on eggs inside her coop at Historic Wagner Farm, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, in Glenview, Ill. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)The concern with the cage-free requirements is that only about 121 million of the 304 million chickens laying eggs nationwide are raised on cage-free farms, so the supply is limited. Many of the eggs those hens produce are promised to restaurant chains like McDonald’s and Panera, food service giants like Sodexo and Aramark and grocers under long-term contracts that help keep prices down. But even when they do have to pay a premium, grocers sometimes lose money on eggs by selling them cheaply to try to get shoppers in the door. The number of cage-free chickens has steadily increased in recent years because of the laws and the pressure from the companies buying eggs, increasing exponentially from just 38 million at the start of 2017





EGGS BIRD FLU ANIMAL WELFARE NEVADA CAGE-FREE FARMING FOOD PRICES

