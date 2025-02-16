Nevada Suspends Cage-Free Egg Law Amid Bird Flu Egg Crisis

Facing a bird flu outbreak that has decimated the egg supply and sent prices soaring, Nevada becomes the first state to temporarily suspend its cage-free egg requirement in a bid to ease the burden on consumers.

The ongoing bird flu outbreak continues to wreak havoc on the nation's egg supply, driving prices to record levels across the U.S. Nevada , which passed a law requiring cage-free eggs back in 2021, is now facing the reality of soaring egg prices. In a bid to provide some relief to residents, the state passed a law that will allow the temporary suspension of the cage-free egg requirement. However, this move is not without its complexities.

While it could potentially increase egg supply in Nevada, the overall egg supply remains tight due to the widespread culling of nearly 159 million birds since the bird flu outbreak began in 2022. The virus necessitates the slaughter of entire flocks whenever it is detected. The effectiveness of relaxing cage-free laws in significantly impacting egg prices, which have peaked at an average of $4.95 per dozen, remains unclear. Farmers who have invested billions of dollars in transitioning to cage-free farming systems are unlikely to revert back to conventional methods. Moreover, even if all cage-free laws were abolished, major corporations like McDonald's and Sodexo remain committed to purchasing only cage-free eggs, ensuring strong demand for them.Economists caution that Nevada's move could potentially worsen egg prices in other states where supply chains are already strained. Other states with similar cage-free laws, such as California, Massachusetts, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, and Michigan, are hesitant to follow suit. Nevada's decision is driven by the urgency of the situation, as egg prices continue to soar. The average price increase this month was the most significant since the last bird flu outbreak in 2015, surpassing the previous high set two years ago. Some Californians are now paying as much as $12.99 for a dozen eggs, while New York stores are selling bundles of three eggs to accommodate those struggling to afford a full dozen. The limited supply of cage-free eggs, with only about 121 million of the 304 million egg-laying chickens in the U.S. raised on cage-free farms, further contributes to the price surge.





