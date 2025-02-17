Nevada Suspends Cage-Free Egg Law Amid Bird Flu-Driven Egg Shortage

Nevada has become the first state to suspend its cage-free egg law in response to the ongoing bird flu outbreak and the resulting egg shortage. The hope is to increase egg supply and lower prices for consumers, but experts warn of potential consequences for other areas.

The CDC confirmed another human case of bird flu, adding to the ongoing crisis impacting the nation's egg supply and driving prices to record highs. While egg prices remained comfortably below $2 per dozen in 2021, Nevada , along with several other states, enacted cage-free egg requirements, prioritizing animal welfare. Four years later, a dozen eggs now costs an average of nearly $5 nationwide due to the persistent bird flu outbreak.

Responding to this surge in prices, Nevada passed a law, signed by the governor on Thursday, that temporarily suspends its cage-free egg requirement. This move aims to provide residents some relief at the checkout counter by potentially increasing the supply of eggs available. However, the situation is more complex than a simple relaxation of regulations. Other states with similar cage-free laws are hesitant to follow suit.While Nevada's decision might alleviate egg prices within the state, it could potentially worsen prices in other areas due to the already tight national egg supply. Nearly 159 million birds have been culled since the bird flu outbreak began in 2022 to contain the virus, resulting in a significant reduction in egg production. Furthermore, the farmers who invested billions in transitioning to cage-free systems may face logistical and financial challenges in reverting back to conventional farming practices. The demand for cage-free eggs remains strong, as major corporations like McDonald's and Sodexo have committed to sourcing only cage-free eggs. Even if all cage-free laws were repealed, this existing demand would likely keep prices elevated. Experts suggest that Nevada's move might slightly ease egg prices within the state, but its impact on the national market is uncertain. Meanwhile, Nevada is proceeding with its plan, hoping to see a positive impact on grocery store prices within a month.





