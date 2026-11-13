Nevada Governor-Elect Aaron Ford Endorses National Popular Vote Compact

Nevada Governor-elect Aaron Ford reverses stance to support the NPVIC, citing Electoral College flaws. His endorsement boosts Democratic efforts to establish a national popular vote system for presidential elections.

Nevada Governor-elect Aaron Ford has officially reversed his previous position to endorse the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, a significant shift in the ongoing debate over American presidential election mechanics. The Democrat stated during an interview with KOLO 8 that he initially opposed the initiative due to insufficient research but now believes the current Electoral College system requires abolition. This public alignment with the compact adds political momentum to the movement aimed at altering how the United States selects its commander-in-chief.

Ford cited both historical and practical reasons for his changed stance, noting the racist underpinnings of the original electoral structure and recent instances where the popular vote winner was denied the presidency. He emphasized that understanding the foundational flaws of the system led him to conclude that direct national voting is necessary for fair representation. His decision marks a pivotal moment for Nevada, which brings six new electoral votes to the growing coalition of states supporting the compact.

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Compact Mechanics And Legal Framework

The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact operates through a contractual agreement among participating states to award their electors to the candidate who wins the most votes nationwide. States within the compact generally maintain trifecta control, meaning they have unified Democratic leadership in both legislative chambers and the governor's office. This arrangement allows them to bypass their state-level popular vote results and align with the national outcome instead.

For the compact to take effect, member states must collectively hold at least 270 Electoral College votes, which is the majority required to win the presidency. Before the recent midterm elections, the compact had accumulated 222 electoral votes from existing member states and the District of Columbia. The addition of new trifecta states is critical to reaching the constitutional threshold necessary to trigger the change in voting procedures across the country.

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Stakeholder Positions And Advocacy

Pat Rosentiel, a senior consultant with National Popular Vote, expressed gratitude for Ford's support and highlighted significant movement in other potential trifecta states. The organization is actively working with legislators, coalition partners, and citizens to ensure the national popular vote is established by the 2028 presidential election. Rosentiel noted strong interest beyond traditional Democratic strongholds, suggesting a broadening base of support for the reform.

Tai Sims, spokesperson for Governor-elect Ford, clarified that while the new governor supports the compact, his immediate administrative priority remains economic relief for residents. Sims stated that the administration is focused on addressing the cost-of-living crisis, improving healthcare quality, and creating good-paying jobs. The spokesperson indicated that electoral reform, while supported, will not distract from the governor-elect's primary goal of putting money back into Nevada families' pockets.

Growing Coalition And Future Implications

The movement has gained substantial traction following Democratic victories in recent midterm elections, which flipped several traditionally Republican-held seats. Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, and New Hampshire are among the new trifecta states that could potentially join the compact. Political scientists note that if these states agree to the agreement, the coalition would possess 287 electoral votes, surpassing the 270-vote threshold needed to enact the change.

Suspending traditional partisan concerns, advocates argue the compact could benefit either party depending on the national popular vote outcome. Steven Rogers, a political science professor at Saint Louis University, explained that the new states add 61 electoral votes to the current count, significantly strengthening the coalition's leverage. The shift reflects a growing belief among some Democratic leaders that the current system no longer reflects the democratic will of the American electorate.

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National Political Support And Context

Prominent Democratic figures have increasingly voiced support for abolishing the Electoral College, signaling a shift in party leadership perspectives. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro reiterated his commitment to finding the right mechanism for implementing the national popular vote, stating his willingness to work with lawmakers to achieve the goal. His comments echo similar sentiments expressed by former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who advocated for the change in August.

The broader political landscape suggests that the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact is transitioning from a theoretical proposal to a feasible legislative reality. With more states under unified Democratic control, the path to acquiring the necessary 270 electoral votes appears increasingly attainable. This development challenges the longstanding status quo and invites intense scrutiny from political observers and legal experts alike.

As the 2028 election cycle approaches, the actions of states like Nevada will likely influence decisions in other key battleground areas. The growing consensus among elected officials to prioritize the national popular vote over state-level winner-take-all systems marks a potential turning point in American electoral history. The continued advocacy and legislative efforts suggest that significant changes to how presidents are chosen may be imminent.