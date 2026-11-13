Nevada Gov-Elect Ford Vows to Sign Popular Vote Bill, Citing Racist Roots of Electoral College

Nevada Governor-elect Aaron Ford pledges to join the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, aiming to redirect state electoral votes to the national popular vote winner.

Nevada Governor-elect Aaron Ford reaffirmed his commitment to bypassing the Electoral College by signing legislation that would align the state's presidential votes with the national popular vote winner. During a recent appearance on MS NOW's program 'The Last Word,' the incoming Democratic leader stated unequivocally that he would sign any such bill into law immediately upon its arrival at his desk.

The proposal seeks to integrate Nevada into the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, a multi-state agreement designed to ensure the presidential candidate with the most votes across the country becomes president. This mechanism bypasses the traditional Electoral College system, ensuring that Nevada's electoral votes are awarded based on the nationwide total rather than the outcome within Nevada's own borders.

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When asked by hosts whether it is realistic to enact this change before the 2028 presidential election, Ford did not hesitate. He emphasized that while affordability remains his primary policy focus, the state can pursue multiple priorities simultaneously. He noted that he has made his position clear: if the relevant legislation passes the Nevada state legislature and reaches his desk, he is fully prepared to sign it without delay.

Ford provided a robust historical rationale for his stance, arguing that the current structure is fundamentally flawed. He pointed out that the Electoral College has led to scenarios where two individuals won the popular vote but did not become president. He highlighted this disconnect as evidence that the system fails to accurately reflect the will of the American electorate.

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The Governor-elect also invoked deeper historical context to strengthen his argument against the existing framework. He described the Electoral College as having roots in slavery and being based in racist underpinnings that are no longer acceptable for modern governance. Ford argued that the state should no longer support or tout a system founded on such principles, signaling a strong ideological shift in his incoming administration.

The next critical step involves the passage of specific legislation by the Nevada state legislature. Once the bill is approved by lawmakers, Ford's signature will finalize the state's entry into the compact. This move would position Nevada as part of a growing coalition of states working to change the method of selecting the U.S. president through interstate agreement.