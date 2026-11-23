Las Vegas Rising dismissed a 16-and-under catcher after video showed her punching an opponent during a game at the Don Battles On TCS Showcase in Southern California. The organization apologized and said further action may follow its investigation.

Las Vegas Rising has dismissed a 16-and-under catcher after she repeatedly punched an opponent during a game in Southern California on Saturday, Nov. 21. The incident occurred at the Don Battles On TCS Showcase, and video of the altercation circulated on social media.

The player was identified as Averie Gonzalez, a 2028 utility player for Rising. She was catching in the bottom of the third inning when a play at the plate resulted in chaos. Gonzalez moved the batter out of the box and hovered over the plate when Melissa Valencia slid into home and took Gonzalez's legs out from under her. Valencia was called safe, and Gonzalez immediately jumped on top of her, delivering multiple blows to her head.

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Coach Intervenes During Altercation

Gonzalez was then pulled off Valencia by one of Valencia's teammates as everyone on the field ran toward home plate. At that point, one of Gonzalez's coaches ran in and jumped on her, either to protect her from retaliation or to remove her from the altercation by force. The game was immediately called after the fight, and Gonzalez did not appear in the final two games of the weekend for Rising. Rising Fastpitch issued a statement about the incident.

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Regarding the incident at this weekend's Don Battles On TCS Showcase, Rising Fastpitch apologizes to the players, families, coaches, and umpires affected by this unacceptable display of sportsmanship, the statement reads. Our organization's leaders, players, coaches, and families do not condone this behavior, on or off the field. We also apologize to our partners at TCS Fastpitch and Firecrackers Fastpitch.

As a result of this incident we have taken immediate action to dismiss the player from the organization. Further action may be taken once our investigation is complete. Rising Fastpitch holds itself to the highest standards and will continue to do so. Thank you to our players, families, coaches and partners for your continued support.

Las Vegas Rising Issues Apology

Las Vegas Rising is a five-team organization based in Nevada and part of the larger organization, Arizona Rising. According to the club's website, Rising is a premier softball club built for athletes who live the game. Founded with the vision of creating a home for driven, high-performance players, our club is where passion meets purpose and effort turns into excellence.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Rising has a combined 29 teams across five age groups in Arizona, Nevada, California, North Carolina and Texas. The mission of the club is to empower youth female athletes through the sport of softball by providing them with the tools, exposure, and support needed to earn collegiate opportunities. We are committed to ensuring no athlete gets left behind due to financial constraints.

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Through dedication, community, and opportunity, we aim to help every athlete reach her full potential, on and off the field. Maren Angus was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 for various outlets including Softball America, ESPNW and Hurrdat Sports.

She is currently the managing editor of Softball On SI and also serves as an analyst for Nebraska softball games on Nebraska Public Media and B1G+.