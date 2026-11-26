Neuralink receives FDA approval for 'pivotal' brain implant trial in ALS patients
Elon Musk’s Neuralink has received FDA permission to launch the first trial for its brain-computer interface.
. The study represents a more advanced step in the company's efforts to develop a brain implant that allows people with paralysis to control devices using their brain alone.
It will be open to a limited number of patients with ALS , a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that damages nerve cells controlling voluntary muscle movement.
"We've received FDA approval to launch LINK, the first pivotal trial for an implantable brain-computer interface in the US," Neuralinkthat its first participant with ALS named Bradford Smith was able to communicate using brain signals alone. "Neuralink has given me freedom, hope, and faster communication. ... It has improved my life so much.
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