Neuralink receives FDA approval for its LINK pivotal trial, testing an implantable brain-computer interface in people with severe paralysis from ALS.

LINK will evaluate the implant in people with severe paralysis caused by ALS. Neuralink has received US Food and Drug Administration approval to launch LINK, the first pivotal clinical trial in the country for an implantable brain-computer interface .

The study will evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the company’s technology in people with severe paralysis caused by amyotrophic lateral sclerosis . Announcing the development on November 25, Neuralink said the trial builds on its ongoing early feasibility studies in the US, Canada and the UK, which have involved more than 30 implanted participants. Together, these participants have contributed thousands of hours of real-world use of the company’s brain-computer interface.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The LINK Pivotal Study will examine how effectively participants can use the Neuralink system to control digital devices through thought. The company said the research would focus on functional outcomes that could improve independence in everyday life, alongside the long-term safety and reliability of the implant. Neuralink said enrolment for the study is now open, with the programme expected to expand across multiple clinical sites in the US.