Neuralink shows a clinical trial participant playing Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) using a brain implant in a new video.

Neuralink shared a two-minute video of a clinical trial participant playing GTA VI using its brain implant. Its Telepathy system translates intended movements into digital commands, with some participants testing experimental gaming controls.

Elon Musk says Neuralink's Blindsight vision implant is awaiting regulatory approval after receiving FDA Breakthrough Device Designation in 2024. A Neuralink clinical trial participant has played Grand Theft Auto VI using a brain implant, demonstrating how the company’s technology can translate neural signals into inputs for digital devices.

Also read GTA 6 release: What to know as Grand Theft Auto VI becomes pop culture juggernaut

Neuralink shared a two-minute video on November 20, showing the participant playing Rockstar Games’ latest title, which launched worldwide on November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. In the clip, the player steers a speedboat beneath a bridge and into a narrow, tree-lined channel while following an in-game instruction to collect a package. A small video feed shows the participant alongside a live neural-decoding dashboard and a graphic of a game controller.

The controller’s inputs light up as commands are registered. Brain signals control devices The demonstration uses Neuralink’s brain-computer interface technology, which is designed to translate neural activity associated with intended movements into commands that a computer can understand. Its Telepathy system listens to activity in the brain region responsible for controlling hand movements. Participants learn to move a computer cursor by imagining moving their hand, with the system translating those signals into mouse actions such as clicking and navigating.

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Neuralink says some clinical trial participants are also testing experimental features that extend control to gaming consoles, keyboards, wheelchairs and robotic arms. However, these capabilities are not available to everyone enrolled in its studies. The company is investigating the technology primarily to restore digital independence for people living with paralysis. Its device-control trials include people with quadriplegia resulting from spinal cord injuries, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and brain stem strokes.

This is not Neuralink’s first gaming demonstration. In 2024, the company shared an update on its first PRIME study participant, Noland Arbaugh, who used the implant to play Civilization VI and Mario Kart. Arbaugh, who has quadriplegia, also demonstrated how the implant allowed him to control a computer cursor and interact with digital applications using intended movements.

Neuralink’s latest demonstration extends that work into a newly released game, although it does not establish that all participants can independently control commercial gaming systems. The GTA VI demonstration comes as Neuralink prepares another experimental technology, called Blindsight, designed to help people with severe vision loss regain visual perception. Elon Musk said on October 30 that the company’s second product was ready from an engineering standpoint and was waiting for regulatory approval.

Blindsight is intended to bypass damaged eyes or optic nerves by stimulating the brain’s visual cortex directly. The technology aims to translate visual information into Musk has said the system could eventually help people who are completely blind, including those who have never had sight.

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However, the technology has not yet demonstrated that it can restore useful The US Food and Drug Administration granted Blindsight Breakthrough Device Designation in 2024. The designation is intended to speed up the development and review of promising medical technologies, but it does not constitute regulatory approval. With over a decade-long career in journalism, Neetika Walter has worked with The Economic Times, ANI, and Hindustan Times, covering politics, business, technology, and the clean energy sector.

Passionate about contemporary culture, books, poetry, and storytelling, she brings depth and insight to her writing. When she isn’t chasing stories, she’s likely lost in a book or enjoying the company of her dogs.