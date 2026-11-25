Network Rail releases CCTV footage of teenagers playing on tracks in Methley, West Yorkshire, as part of the No Second Chances campaign targeting youth safety.

Network Rail has issued urgent safety warnings following the release of disturbing CCTV footage showing teenagers playing on active railway tracks in Methley, West Yorkshire. The incident, which occurred in September, captures an unnamed girl performing star jumps on the crossing while two boys posed for photographs near the barriers. Officials from Network Rail emphasized that such behavior treats the railway infrastructure as a playground, creating a high risk of fatal accidents for the young individuals involved.

Core Details of Methley Crossing Incident

The footage released by Network Rail highlights the specific dangers present at the Methley North level crossing. A teenage girl was recorded executing star jumps directly on the railway tracks in front of her peers. Simultaneously, the video shows two boys stopping to take pictures on the level crossing. These actions demonstrate a blatant disregard for safety protocols and an underestimation of the speed and power of approaching trains. Network Rail described these activities as deliberate misuse of the railway, which can lead to devastating consequences for anyone caught in their path.

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No Second Chances Campaign Focus

This release of footage coincides with the expansion of the rail industry's No Second Chances campaign. The latest phase of this initiative specifically targets individuals aged between ten and fifteen years old. Officials are particularly concerned about the role of modern distractions, such as mobile phones and headphones, in reducing situational awareness. The campaign explicitly warns against playing chicken with trains, loitering to capture photos or videos, and deliberately jumping over or ducking under safety barriers.

Stakeholder Positions on Railway Safety

Darren Robertson-Wilson, the level crossing manager for Network Rail's North and East route, stated that crossings are safe only when people remain alert and cross without stopping. He noted that the behavior captured at Methley North exemplifies why the campaign is critical. British Transport Police Chief Inspector Joe Gorman echoed these sentiments, warning that everyday actions like talking to friends or checking a phone can instantly make a crossing deadly. He urged young people to respect the railways and provided instructions for reporting unsafe behavior via text message to 61016.

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Real-World Impact and Previous Closures

The warnings in West Yorkshire follow a similar incident at the Brickfields level crossing near Upminster in London. In that case, children were seen doing handstands and playing chicken with oncoming trains, forcing the closure of a line used by approximately 230 trains daily. The crossing was closed for 21 days starting September 30 and was extended until local schools completed safety education. This demonstrates the concrete consequences of such reckless behavior, including significant disruptions to public transport and intense efforts by authorities to engage with the community.

Next Steps and Community Engagement

Since the Methley incident in September, Network Rail officials have been in active contact with local schools in the area. They are stressing the dangers of distraction and deliberate misuse around the railway to students and staff. Network Rail's Shenel Bullock previously emphasized that public safety is the absolute priority, leading to difficult decisions like the temporary closure at Brickfields. The organization continues to ask parents, carers, teachers, and the wider community to help reinforce the vital message that there are no second chances on the railway.