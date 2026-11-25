Network Rail releases CCTV footage of teens at Methley crossing to highlight risks under the No Second Chances campaign. See details on safety measures and campaign goals.

Network Rail has issued a stern warning regarding severe safety risks after CCTV footage captured teenagers engaging in reckless behavior at a railway crossing in West Yorkshire. The organization highlighted the incident involving an unnamed teenage girl performing star jumps on the tracks at Methley in September, emphasizing how such actions threaten lives.

Methley Footage Highlights Critical Risks

The released video shows the girl treating the active railway infrastructure as a playground, a move that Network Rail officials state puts her life in immediate danger. The same footage also revealed two boys stopping at the Methley North level crossing to take photographs, an act that the rail operator warned could lead to devastating consequences. These specific instances of distraction and deliberate misuse serve as the primary focus of the latest safety alert.

Also read Third Incident of Driver Entering Light Rail Track Area at Shoreline Station

Focus on Youth Safety Campaign

This warning coincides with the expansion of the No Second Chances campaign, which is now targeting individuals aged between ten and fifteen. The initiative addresses growing concerns that mobile phones and headphones are significant distractions for young people near railway lines. The campaign explicitly warns against dangerous activities such as playing chicken with trains, loitering for photos, and jumping over barriers, urging this age group to remain alert.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stakeholder Responses and Education Efforts

Darren Robertson-Wilson, the level crossing manager for Network Rail North and East, stated that while crossings are safe when instructions are followed, distraction can be fatal. He emphasized that the Methley incident demonstrates why community and school education is vital. British Transport Police Chief Inspector Joe Gorman added that peer pressure and phone use often lead to harmful behavior, urging the public to report unsafe actions via text to 61016.

Previous Incidents and Closure Measures

The urgency of these warnings is underscored by a recent incident at Brickfields level crossing near Upminster, where children performed handstands and raced against trains. That crossing was closed for twenty-one days starting on September 30 to allow for educational interventions. The closure was later extended until all local school groups received safety training, highlighting the long-term commitment required to prevent future tragedies.