Network Rail Bridge Strikes Cost £13 Million Annually

Network Rail reports 1,706 bridge strikes in 2025-26, causing £13.25 million in repairs. The infrastructure operator urges drivers to check vehicle height to avoid costly delays and safety risks across Britain.

Drivers in Britain collide with railway bridges with alarming regularity, creating a significant financial and operational burden on the national transport network. New statistics generated by Network Rail reveal that these collisions occur on average every five hours, resulting in severe disruptions for passengers and substantial costs for infrastructure maintenance.

The data covers the period between 2025 and 2026, showing that 1,706 vehicles struck a bridge during this timeframe. These incidents have caused 183,319 minutes of delays for rail passengers and required £13.25 million in repair work. Network Rail is using advanced technology to pinpoint exactly when and where these bridge strikes happen to better target prevention efforts.

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Most Struck Railway Bridges Identified

Analysis of the collision data highlights specific locations that are particularly hazardous for tall vehicles. A railway bridge on Watling Street in Leicestershire was the most frequently struck asset this year, recording 26 impacts. This frequency means drivers hit this specific structure once every two weeks on average.

Other locations in the East of England also face high risks. Bridges on Stuntey Road in Ely were struck 24 times, while the bridge on Stonea Road in Cambridgeshire recorded 23 collisions. These concentrated hotspots demonstrate where immediate signage improvements and driver awareness campaigns are most critical to preventing further damage.

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Historical Trends and Safety Warnings

While the 2025-2026 figures are concerning, previous years showed even higher volumes of incidents. Between 2021 and 2022, Network Rail recorded 1,864 vehicles clipping or fully striking railway bridges. The 2024-2025 period saw 1,666 such incidents. Despite a slight decrease from the peak, the frequency remains high enough to warrant urgent intervention.

Martin Frobisher, Group Safety and Engineering Director at Network Rail, emphasized that a bridge strike is never a minor incident. He noted that these collisions can put drivers, passengers, and railway staff at risk, damage vital infrastructure, and cause significant disruption while engineers ensure the railway is safe for use.

Prevention Strategies and Industry Cooperation

Network Rail has vowed to work closely with local authorities to install new height-warning signs and road markings. The goal is to alert drivers to dangers before they reach low-hanging structures. The company has also created bridge-strike champions who will visit road haulage businesses to raise awareness about the country's most challenging bridges.

During Road Safety Week, Network Rail is asking drivers and operators to take simple steps before every journey. They recommend that drivers know the height of their vehicle, check the route, and pay close attention to bridge restrictions. Using technology and physical prevention measures will help stop strikes from happening and allow for a faster response when they do occur.

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Highway Authority Partnership Initiatives

Mohammad Raza, Senior Structures Advisor at National Highways, stated that bridge strikes can cause substantial damage, lengthy delays on roads, and even injuries. National Highways continues to support developer Mountpark on their scheme to lower the A5 beneath the Hinckley bridge to reduce the risk of further strikes at this specific location.

Raza reminded drivers that they must plan their journeys carefully, secure their loads, and know their vehicle height. Taking account of any height restrictions on their route is essential to prevent these accidents. Collaboration between rail operators, highway authorities, and haulage firms is vital to improving safety standards across the British transport network.