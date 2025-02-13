Nets Top 76ers in Pre-All-Star Showdown

Brooklyn Nets secure a crucial victory against Philadelphia 76ers, extending their winning streak to three games. D'Angelo Russell leads the Nets with 22 points, while Nic Claxton and Cam Johnson contribute significantly. The 76ers suffer their fifth consecutive loss, struggling offensively despite 30-point performances from Quentin Grimes and Kelly Oubre Jr.

The Brooklyn Nets secured a crucial victory against their arch-rivals, the Philadelphia 76ers, with a final score of 100-96. This win marked the Nets' third consecutive victory, solidifying their momentum heading into the All-Star break. D'Angelo Russell led the Nets with an impressive performance, contributing 22 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Nic Claxton showcased his defensive prowess with 13 points, 11 rebounds, and a remarkable five blocks.

Cam Johnson added 16 points and six rebounds, while Trendon Watford provided a crucial boost off the bench with 18 points. The 76ers, despite the valiant efforts of Quentin Grimes and Kelly Oubre Jr., both scoring 30 points each, suffered their fifth consecutive loss. Their absence of key players Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey due to injuries significantly impacted their offensive capabilities. The 76ers struggled to find their rhythm on offense, shooting only 43.2% from the field and a dismal 24% from beyond the arc (8 for 33). Paul George, usually a reliable scorer, had a season-low two points, well below his average of 16.6 points per game. The Nets, on the other hand, capitalized on their opportunities and closed the first half strongly. Russell's exceptional performance, making his first five shots and scoring 14 points in the first quarter, propelled the Nets. His efficient shooting continued throughout the game, finishing with a 9-for-15 performance from the field.The Nets' dominance in the second half was evident as they outscored the 76ers 19-8 over the final 7:34 of the game. A crucial 12-2 run, spearheaded by Watford's six points, shifted the momentum in Brooklyn's favor. This victory extends the Nets' impressive streak of allowing fewer than 100 points in each of their past six wins. The 76ers will look to regroup and bounce back when they host the Boston Celtics on February 20th, while the Nets will aim to maintain their winning momentum as they welcome the Cleveland Cavaliers to Barclays Center.





