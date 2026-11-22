The Brooklyn Nets suffered a tight loss to the Orlando Magic after a previous 30-point defeat to the Bulls, with Julius Randle calling it a step in the right direction as the team improved communication and effort.

Danny Wolf rightly stated that the Nets are not looking to accept any moral victories, but they clearly needed a starting point after a debacle of a performance in their previous game earlier in the week against the Bulls.

Friday’s tight loss to the Magic at Barclays Center was “a step in the right direction,” said veteran forward Julius Randle, the team’s most vocal critic during and after the“We competed our tails off, we played really hard and were way more connected as a group on both ends of the floor,” said Randle, who hadfor showing “no pride” during the previous game.

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“The game is won within the margins, just little things, little possessions. … If we do the little things a bit better, we’ll start winning some games and putting some little streaks together. ” Moritz Wagner and Noah Clowney high-five during the Nets’ loss to the Magic on Nov. 20, 2026 at Barclays Center. The three-time All-Star committed a costly turnover in the closing minutes, adding, “I gotta be better, so put that on me.

” Randle also missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer as time expired in a“It was a step in the right direction,” the former Knick said.

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“Obviously we want to be on the winning side of things, but it felt like overall just a more connected group out there, talking, communicating. I guess the biggest thing is us as men being able to communicate and hold each other accountable. The coaches are gonna do a great job of holding us accountable, but we have to do it among ourselves too.

” The rebuilding Nets held a frank team meeting following the 30-point loss to the Bulls, and head coach Jordi Fernández made a key lineup change against Orlando, replacing 2025 lottery pick Egor Dëmin in the starting lineup with Wolf, who netted 20 points.

“You felt the fans, like, they’re proud of the group when we play like this, and when we play like the other night , we get booed and we deserve it,” Fernández said. “ we play hard, with purpose, and I think that everybody’s proud of that. “But we’ve got to continue to do that. At the end of the day, they won the game, and we gotta move on to the next one .

But if we play like this, we’re gonna see a lot of wins. This competitive brand of basketball is how you develop, and obviously we’re gonna get what we all want, and that is to win games. ” Brooklyn allowed Orlando to connect on 10 of its 19 3-pointers while grabbing a 38-25 advantage in the first quarter, but the Nets came back to take a late lead before falling short.

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AP Photo/Frank Franklin IIDëmin’s inconsistencies also continued; he finished with six points on 1-for-6 shooting in 20 minutes in his first appearance of the season off the bench.

“Just keep your head up and keep working, man, stay in the moment, stay present,” Randle replied when asked what advice he would give Dëmin, the No. 8 overall pick in 2025. “You can’t really worry about whether your shot is falling or not, you just gotta figure out how you can impact winning. “I know he is hard on , but he’s gonna be fine. He’s gonna be great.

He just has to keep his head up and not let any doubt or negativity creep in. Just look straight ahead and keep working. Obviously, me being a vet, I’ll help him with that. ” Starting point guard Nolan Traore left Friday’s game in the third quarter with a right hamstring injury, meaning Fernández might need to make another lineup change against the Timberwolves.

Dëmin could be reinserted at point guard, unless the Nets decide to give this year’s lottery pick, Mikel Brown Jr., his first NBA start after he matched his career high with 18 points in 24 minutes against the Magic.