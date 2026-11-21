This first one stung, having to watch his younger brother torch his team for 35 points, including a game-winner with 2.8 seconds left in a game the Nets had to have.

“I don’t care about him. I wanted to win the game. It’s one of the more conflicting games I’ve ever been a part of,” Moritz, who scored three points in 22 minutes, said afterward.

“That is weird, but we’ve got enough problems going on. I can’t worry about nothing on the other side. I’m trying to win the game, and that one hurts. ” Brooklyn Nets center Moritz Wagner defends against Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Also read Franz Wagner Hits Winner as Magic Eliminate Nets in NBA Cup

, Friday, Nov. 20, 2026. The Nets had already dropped three straight, including Wednesday’s humiliation against Chicago that prompted a team meeting. The younger Wagner tore up Brooklyn’s defense, including 14 points in the third quarter alone. But it was his 15-footer that won it with 2.8 seconds remaining.

“He’s a great player. He’s gonna be an All-Star many times in this career. And great players make great plays,” Moritz said.

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“I don’t think we lost the game on that play. There are plenty of opportunities. We turned it over twice down the stretch. We took some questionable shots, didn’t make enough plays, and that’s what happens.

Great player, make great plays. ” Moritz played for Michigan and was a 2018 first-round pick by Orlando, where he’d spent his entire career until inking with the Nets this summer. Center Moritz Wagner reacts during the second half of the Nets’ 113-111 loss to the Magic on Nov. 20, 2026, at Barclays Center. Franz, four years his junior, had followed in his footsteps and starred for the Wolverines before being picked eighth overall by the Magic in 2021.

He even lived with Moe until the latter came to Brooklyn in the summer.

“To be honest, it was one of the toughest things I’ve ever had to feel on a court. Too much going on, I was very anxious first half, clearly focused on the game. I didn’t expect it would be this difficult,” said Moritz.

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“I’m glad we got this one out the way. I’m not sure how I’m gonna deal with that; to be determined. But we did it, and now it’s not a big deal anymore. ” Franz said: “My whole NBA career I played with him.

The first time in my life playing against him. But as weird as it … it’s a blessing to share the court with your family. Not a lot of people get to do that so that’s how I look at it. ” Orlando forward Franz Wagner celebrates during the Magic’s win over the Nets on Nov. 20, 2026, at Barclays Center.

Starting point guard Nolan Traore left with a right hamstring injury in the third quarter and didn’t return. Advertisement Danny Wolf started and had 20 points, the third-most in his career. Egor Dëmin came off the bench for the first time since November of his rookie season. Brooklyn Nets center Moritz Wagner defends against Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner in Brooklyn, N.Y.

, Friday, Nov. 20, 2026. Center Moritz Wagner reacts during the second half of the Nets' 113-111 loss to the Magic on Nov. 20, 2026, at Barclays Center. Orlando forward Franz Wagner celebrates during the Magic's win over the Nets on Nov. 20, 2026, at Barclays Center.