Nets’ Mikel Brown Jr. may be set to play first back-to-back of career
Could the training wheels finally be coming off Mikel Brown Jr.?
. And after logging just under 25 minutes, there is at least a chance of him playing the first back-to-back of his career Saturday in Charlotte.
“We’re going to evaluate him right now. So I haven’t talked to anybody; I haven’t had the chance. I cannot answer ,” coach Jordi Fernández said.
“I know he played 24, did some good things out there. And we’ll talk night and see where he’s at. Once again, our priority is his health. Keep him healthy.
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