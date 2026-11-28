Could the training wheels finally be coming off Mikel Brown Jr.?

. And after logging just under 25 minutes, there is at least a chance of him playing the first back-to-back of his career Saturday in Charlotte.

“We’re going to evaluate him right now. So I haven’t talked to anybody; I haven’t had the chance. I cannot answer ,” coach Jordi Fernández said.

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“I know he played 24, did some good things out there. And we’ll talk night and see where he’s at. Once again, our priority is his health. Keep him healthy.