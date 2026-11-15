Nets Loss to Grizzlies Highlights Michael Porter Jr Absence

Brooklyn Nets fall to Memphis Grizzlies 129-110 at FedEx Forum on November 14 2026. Michael Porter Jr healthy scratch impacts team performance significantly.

The Brooklyn Nets suffered a decisive 129-110 defeat against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. The loss was heavily influenced by the absence of Michael Porter Jr, who sat on the bench in street clothes for personal reasons rather than injury. A crowd of 15,103 witnessed the Nets struggle to maintain competitiveness without their leading scorer, who averages 21.5 points per game.

Personal Reasons for Healthy Scratch

Brooklyn Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez confirmed that Michael Porter Jr was initially listed as questionable but was ruled out an hour before tipoff. Fernandez stated that a personal situation arose as the team was arriving at the arena, which led to the late announcement. The coach emphasized that no further information was available regarding the specific nature of the personal matter. This decision removed a key offensive catalyst from the starting lineup for the evening's contest.

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Early Deficit and Grizzlies Dominance

The Nets faced an immediate challenge as the Grizzlies established a commanding 35-17 lead with just 2 minutes and 47 seconds remaining in the first quarter. A three-pointer by Cam Spencer extended Memphis' advantage early in the contest. The Nets managed to narrow the gap briefly in the third quarter, with Julius Randle hitting a three-pointer to make the score 85-77. However, a turnover by Randle halted their momentum and allowed Memphis to pull away again.

Memphis capitalized on the turnover by going on a 16-1 run, which expanded their lead to 101-78 with 40 seconds left in the third quarter. Cedrick Coward led all scorers with 23 points, while Taylor Hendricks added 22 points for the Grizzlies. The Grizzlies achieved this dominance without their own leading scorer, Ty Jerome, who was missing from the lineup. His absence resulted in a potential loss of 25 points per game average for Memphis.

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Nets Roster Adjustments and Lineup Strategy

The Nets attempted to counter the deficit with a unique starting lineup featuring five players 6-foot-9 or taller. This included Day Ron Sharpe, Julius Randle, Egor Demin, and Danny Wolf. This configuration marked the first time since April 21, 1990, that an NBA team started a lineup of such height, a feat last achieved by the Los Angeles Lakers. Coach Fernandez believed the size and versatility of this group would help defensively and on the boards.

Despite the strategic shift, the Nets could not sustain their offensive efficiency. Julius Randle finished with a team-high 22 points and five assists but struggled with rebounds, grabbing only five, and finished with a minus-18 plus-minus rating. Day Ron Sharpe recorded a double-double with 16 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists. Rookie Mikel Brown Jr also returned to action after missing time due to illness, logging 19 minutes off the bench.

Final Quarter Collapse and Season Implications

The Nets' inability to close the gap became evident in the fourth quarter. A three-pointer by Javon Small with 7 minutes and 8 seconds remaining pushed the deficit to 26 points. The team failed to mount any significant rally during the final period, accepting the loss as a result of their poor start and lack of scoring depth. The absence of Michael Porter Jr proved too significant for the roster to overcome in this particular matchup.

This game highlighted the dependency the Nets have on Porter Jr for offensive balance. Earlier in the season, the team had moved away from isolations for Julius Randle to a system involving dribble hand-offs with Porter Jr and Day Ron Sharpe. The cohesion and efficiency gained from this approach were absent on Saturday. The defeat leaves the Nets reevaluating their lineup configurations and the impact of player availability for upcoming fixtures.