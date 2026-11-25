The Brooklyn Nets have lost five straight games, culminating in a 142-point blowout by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Guard Nolan Traore suffered a hamstring injury and is out indefinitely.

The Brooklyn Nets have fallen to a 3-13 record after suffering a lopsided 142-point defeat against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, extending their losing streak to five consecutive games. This latest loss caps off a difficult week five for the franchise, which included defeats against the Philadelphia 76ers, Chicago Bulls, and Orlando Magic in an NBA Cup group stage matchup. The team's struggles have been characterized by early defensive collapses that have consistently allowed opponents to build insurmountable leads before the fourth quarter even begins.

Julius Randle led the Nets in the recent losses with a team-high 27 points, nine rebounds, and six assists, yet his efforts were not enough to secure a win. In the thrilling final game against the Orlando Magic on Friday, Randle missed a potential game-winning three-pointer with seconds remaining after committing a costly turnover with about 50 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Franz Wagner ultimately hit the game-winning jumper for Orlando with just 2.4 seconds on the clock, leaving the Nets to reflect on another narrow miss.

Also read 2 Winners and 1 Loser from Timberwolves Blowout Win Over Nets

Despite the losing streak, there were bright spots in the Magic game where five players scored in double figures. Danny Wolf contributed 20 points including four three-pointers, while MPJ added 16 points. Mikel Brown Jr. provided a spark off the bench with 18 points, showing the potential for depth scoring when the offense flows. However, the defensive issues overshadowed these offensive contributions, as the Nets allowed the Magic to shoot efficiently and take control of the game in the final moments.

The defensive woes reached a new low against Minnesota, where the Nets allowed an average of 72.2 points and a staggering 147.3 defensive rating in the first half alone. These numbers are not only the worst in the NBA but represent a historic margin of ineptitude for the league. The team has allowed more than 70 points in the first half of four of their five losses, tying with the Charlotte Hornets for the longest such slump in the league. This early vulnerability has become a predictable pattern that opponents have learned to exploit with precision.

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Nolan Traore, a second-year guard from France, suffered a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter of the Orlando game and has been ruled out for Monday's contest. Traore has been a solid contributor this season, averaging 12.9 points, 1.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. He recently tied his career high with 23 points against Philadelphia, shooting an efficient 51 percent from the field and 40 percent from three-point range. While there is currently no timetable for his return, his absence further weakens a backcourt that has struggled to maintain defensive intensity throughout the season.

Head coach Jordi Fernandez was openly critical of the team's attitude, particularly during the ABA Night celebration against Chicago. The game, which honored the team's 1974 and 1976 championships with Julius Erving in attendance, saw the Nets look disjointed and selfish. Fernandez stated that he saw pointing fingers and a lack of competitiveness, noting that the team failed to connect on a fundamental level. He emphasized that allowing elite players to get into a rhythm early creates a snowball effect that is nearly impossible to reverse.

The performance against Chicago was a telling sign of the team's current malaise. The Bulls were more energized from the jump, rebounding greatly and sharing the ball with 36 assists as a unit. Brooklyn wore their throwback jerseys and played on a classic court, but the nostalgia could not mask the team's inability to respond to early deficits. The Nets have shown a concerning lack of resilience, often failing to hit back after getting hit early in games.

Julius Randle acknowledged the team's slippage in multiple areas, stating that defense starts with competitive nature. Mikel Brown Jr. echoed these sentiments, noting that the team must cut off opponents' rhythm early by disrupting their flow in the first quarter. Brown emphasized that giving great players space to shoot leads to high efficiency percentages that are difficult to overcome. The team's focus must shift from individual highlights to collective defensive discipline if they hope to stop the bleeding.

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Day'Ron Sharpe is having a career year at the center position but has shown inconsistency in recent games. He recorded a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds against the Magic but was held to just six points and five rebounds against the Bulls. This variability highlights the ongoing challenges in the frontcourt, where big man production has fluctuated significantly. Noah Clowney, meanwhile, is off to a rough start, with his numbers and efficiency dropping across the board compared to his rookie season.

As the Nets prepare for the next phase of their season, the urgency to correct their defensive identity is paramount. The team must address the root causes of their early-game collapses to avoid further degradation of their standing in the league. With key players like Randle and Sharpe showing flashes of brilliance, the hope is that these performances can translate into consistent team success. The coming weeks will test their ability to rebound from this difficult stretch and find a new level of competitiveness.