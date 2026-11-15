Nets haven’t forgotten their ABA title teams — and are honoring them the right way

When the Nets welcome back most of the living members of the 1974 and 1976 ABA champions, it will be such a rare — and remarkable — occasion.

Julius Erving of the New York Nets celebrates in the dressing room after winning the ABA title in Uniondale, New York, May 13. It’s funny, there are some teams in this town that are decidedly over-celebrated when it comes to anniversaries.

The ’86 Mets come to mind. There is little question that team was a seminal team, by themselves representing all the energy and excess of the ’80s. But it does seem that their anniversaries happen every few minutes, and not just every five years. This year’s 40th was fairly muted — not helped, for sure, by the fact that the 2026 Mets were every bit as joyless as the ’86 team was joyful.

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The ’70s-era Knicks have always gotten the love — especially in those years before the drought was snapped. The Yankees are a whole different stripe of cat, mostly because with the exception of years ending in “4” and “5,” they have won championships in every other year ending between 0 and 9 , so just about every year is some kind of milestone year.

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Julius Erving of the New York Nets drives for a layup against the Utah Stars during the ABA Playoffs in Uniondale, New York, May 4, 1974. Julius Erving of the New York Nets handles the ball during a game in 1974 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. New York Mets team president Sandy Alderson speaks to the media at Citi Field in New York City on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.