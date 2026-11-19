A whole host of NBA franchises spent the past couple of years rebuilding, seemingly a third of the league trying to tank their way to top-end talent.

A whole host of NBA franchises spent the past couple of years rebuilding, seemingly a third of the league trying to tank their way to top-end talent.

The Nets were one of those teams. And amid their disappointing start to the season, this week has seen them take on — and be weighed and measured against — a couple of squads who took almost identical approaches. in Memphis.

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And discounting Monday’s loss to the 76ers — a contender on a different timeline — the Nets got another chance to test themselves against a tank rival Wednesday when they hosted the Bulls. from the horde of young first-round talents upon which this rebuild is based — begs legitimate questions for the big picture.

“I’m not sure we’re going to be any more active than we’ve been in the past, but that doesn’t mean we’re not listening. That doesn’t mean we’re not shaking trees and seeing what’s out there,” GM Sean Marks had said.

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“A lot will be predicated first and foremost on what this roster looks like, and we’ll get a good feel for that pretty early. ” Brooklyn had seven first-round picks the past two years. After having the sixth-best lottery odds in 2025, they fell to eighth and took Egor Dëmin.

And after having the joint-top odds this year, they tumbled to sixth and selected Mikel Brown Jr. The latter had logged just 200 minutes in nine games, missing four and having his playing time curbed. And the former dealt with a bone bruise this season and a disappointing start, chastised recently by Jordi Fernández. Nets center Moritz Wagner speaks with guard Mikel Brown Jr. during the first half against the Chicago Bulls.

“They’ve got to grow fast. Being 20 is not an excuse, and if I’m frustrated or I get mad, it’s because I know they’re very good and they’re better than this,” Fernández said after that 129-110 loss in Memphis.

“That’s important for us to keep the accountability on ourselves and having people out there who hold us accountable,” Dëmin said. “And Jordi as a leader, we need that from him. From time to time, that’s not something he wants to do, but something the group needs.

So it’s an important part of the game, having the uncomfortable and hard conversations… but also being able to get away from personal and make sure we’re doing everything for the good of the team. ” Washington and Utah tanked hard over the past few years, but tried to flip into winning by making “pre-agency” trades, the Wizards for Anthony Davis and Trae Young, the Jazz for Jaren Jackson Jr. Both have disappointed, with Washington having lost eight straight coming into Wednesday and Utah being 3-10.

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Brooklyn Nets guard Egor Demin looks to pass against Chicago Bulls forward Jalen Smith on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, in Brooklyn, New York. But both Memphis and the Bulls took approaches similar to Brooklyn, all keeping their asset chest locked and their powder dry. As a matter of fact, the Grizzlies added picks by dealing Jackson and Desmond Bane during and before last season. Memphis leapfrogged Brooklyn in the lottery and landed Cam Boozer, whom the Nets liked.

The early Rookie of the Year contender was averaging 16.5 points and 9.5 rebounds, and was leading a Grizzlies team that was 10-4 and crushed the Nets over the weekend to make their own rebuilding efforts look worse by comparison. On Wednesday, the Nets got to match up with another tanking rival. The Bulls also leapfrogged them in the lottery standings and jumped up to fourth, taking Caleb Wilson, whom Brooklyn also reportedly coveted.

Wilson came into Wednesday inconsistent but being allowed — encouraged? — to play through his mistakes. He was averaging 18.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and several highlight plays in 30.8 minutes. The Nets had an identical 3-10 mark to Chicago, another chance to measure themselves against another rebuilding rival.

They were hoping they wouldn’t come up short again, the way they did against Memphis. Nets center Moritz Wagner speaks with guard Mikel Brown Jr. during the first half against the Chicago Bulls. Brooklyn Nets guard Egor Demin looks to pass against Chicago Bulls forward Jalen Smith on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, in Brooklyn, New York.