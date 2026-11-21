The Brooklyn Nets lost 113-111 to the Orlando Magic despite Julius Randle's 27 points. Franz Wagner hit a go-ahead shot with 2.8 seconds remaining to seal the victory.

The Brooklyn Nets failed to snap their three-game losing streak on Friday night, falling 113-111 to the Orlando Magic in a tightly contested battle at Barclays Center. The defeat came before a packed house of 17,067 fans, highlighting the intense atmosphere surrounding the team's current struggles. Despite a resilient effort from the roster, the Nets could not overcome a crucial late-game sequence that decided the outcome.

Franz Wagner delivered the decisive blow for Orlando by sinking a 14-foot go-ahead jumper with just 2.8 seconds remaining on the clock. Julius Randle attempted a desperation three-point shot at the buzzer on the opposite end, but the attempt missed, confirming the narrow victory for the Magic. Wagner finished the night as the primary offensive threat, leading all scorers with 35 points in a dominant performance.

Also read Wagner Brothers Face Off as Nets Host Magic in Historic NBA Cup Showdown

Julius Randle led Brooklyn with a team-high 27 points, proving to be the focal point of the Nets' offensive attacks throughout the evening. The veteran forward fought hard to keep the team competitive, but the final moments proved too difficult to reverse. The loss underscores the fine margins that currently define the Nets' season, as they continue to search for consistency.

In the wake of the defeat, Brooklyn players and coaches engaged in candid internal discussions to address the team's ongoing struggles. Michael Porter Jr. emphasized that the organization recognized the need for a fundamental shift in their approach to winning. He noted that sporadic good performances following poor losses are no longer sufficient for the franchise's long-term goals.

Advertisement

Porter described the team meeting as a mirror-like conversation that involved everyone in the organization, including coaches and players. He stated that while specific details of the dialogue remain private, the focus was on collective accountability. The goal is to build a reliable winning culture rather than simply reacting to defeats with temporary spurts of energy.

The Nets implemented strategic lineup changes to try and shake up their performance, moving Egor Dëmin out of the starting lineup. The lottery pick from the previous year came off the bench for the first time since November 5, 2025. This adjustment was designed to inject new energy into the rotation and create better matchups for the starters.

The strategic shift yielded immediate returns for Danny Wolf, who scored 20 points and grabbed five rebounds. Wolf finished with a plus-15 rating, leading all teammates in positive impact metrics. His energy and scoring presence provided a significant spark that kept the Nets within striking distance for most of the contest.

Rookie Mikel Brown Jr. also contributed significantly by tying his career-high with 18 points. His ability to score in clutch moments demonstrated the depth of young talent available to the coaching staff. Brown's performance, alongside Wolf's, showed that the bench unit could compete effectively when given the opportunity.

Advertisement

Michael Porter Jr. bounced back from a poor five-point, one-of-seven shooting performance in a prior game with renewed vigor. His layup, assisted by Day'Ron Sharpe, helped give the Nets a 63-62 lead heading into halftime. This play demonstrated improved execution in key moments and reflected the positive momentum the team was trying to build.

The game turned critical in the third quarter when starting point guard Nolan Traore left with eight minutes remaining due to a hamstring injury. Speed-focused guards like Traore are particularly vulnerable to such setbacks, which severely hampered Brooklyn's ability to control the pace. The Magic capitalized on this weakness by scoring ten unanswered points to build their final advantage.

Brooklyn staged a brief but spirited comeback with a 13-4 run capped by Wolf's three-pointer from a Randle feed. This surge gave the Nets a 98-93 lead with 8:36 left in the game, offering a glimpse of what they could achieve with sustained effort. However, the Magic responded with defensive stops that prevented Brooklyn from extending their lead.

The final minutes proved decisive as Mikel Brown missed a crucial 19-foot fadeaway with nine seconds remaining. This miss left the Nets without a final chance to take the lead. Wagner's subsequent shot on the other end sealed the result, leaving the Nets with a heartbreaking loss. The team must now regroup and address the issues raised during their internal meetings as they look to turn their season around.