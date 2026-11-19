The Brooklyn Nets lost 137-107 to the Chicago Bulls during an ABA Night ceremony honoring 1974 and 1976 championship teams, including Julius Erving.

The Nets went back to their championship past Wednesday with ABA Night to honor their winning teams. Then they showed how far from a title they are. and embarrassed themselves in front of the greatest player to ever wear their uniform, with Julius Erving one of 10 living members of their 1974 and ’76 championship squads being honored at halftime.

“We didn’t really talk to the players, the coaches doing all the talking and they were getting their preparation in, doing all their drills … I fully anticipated the Nets to be so fired up having us here, they would blow Chicago out. I’m looking at 62-39, so I was wrong,” Erving said during the YES broadcast.

Also read Bulls vs. Nets (6:30 PM CT): Prediction, Starting Lineups, Injury News, More

“Two years in Virginia and three years in New York, I’d say those five years accumulated became probably the best years in terms of really enjoying the sport and learning and going through the process of developing,” said Erving, who was raised in Hempstead and then Roosevelt. “My days with the Nets, I’ll never forget those. I’ll always remember. It’s where I started.

This franchise has endured for 60 seasons, so I’m always going to have love for it. … One thing about basketball, it’s truly a team game. When you see a 5-on-5 basketball game played well, it’s poetry in motion. And the teams that were successful are the ones who recognized how to do it the right way.

Advertisement

” The halftime ceremony included 10 of the 13 living members of the title squads: Erving, Brian Taylor, Bill Melchionni, George Bucci, Jim Eakins, Rich Jones, Jim O’Brien, Billy Schaeffer, Al Skinner and Chuck Terry. Kevin Loughery — the winningest coach in Nets history — was under the weather. Julius Erving and Al Skinner high-five at halftime during the Nets’ 137-107 blowout loss to the Bulls on Nov. 18, 2026, at Barclays Center.

The Nets faced Nic Claxton for the first time after sending their longtime center to Chicago in a three-team deal that brought Randle back from Minnesota. Claxton, who played 380 games — 297 starts — over his first seven years in Brooklyn, was looking forward to his return.

“Yes. I mean, that’s just natural. You always want to look forward to playing against your former team. So, obviously add a little more juice to the game.

Trades are part of the business. No ill will with this franchise,” Claxton said. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST“There’s no ill will at all, it’s all good vibes. I don’t have negative to say about anybody in this organization in Brooklyn.

Advertisement

I’m grateful for my time here. I had a beautiful time here, cultivated a lot of great relationships. So it’s all love. ”