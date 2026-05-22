Netlfix News Highlights in 2026: Key Hits and Upcoming Releases

Here's a brief overview of Netflix's year-end achievements and upcoming releases, including the most-watched movies, the latest sci-fi series, and more.

Netflix has had a big year in 2026, and it all started with the release of The Rip in January. With stars like Matt Damon and Ben Affleck at the helm, The Rip became the most-watched Netflix movie of the year, which it held firmly until the premiere of War Machine.

The Alan Ritchson-led sci-fi epic collected over 125 million views during its first 30 days streaming on the platform, and although it's been more than two months since its premiere, it's still one of the platform's top 10 most-watched titles around the world. Netflix started the year strong with the premiere of the Stranger Things series finale, which had so much anticipation behind it that the streamer put the episode in theaters.

Netflix will do the same thing with The Adventures of Cliff Booth, which is coming to theaters in IMAX for two weeks before its streaming debut. Stranger Things was written, created, and produced by the Duffer brothers, Ross and Matt, who have a new show that just launched on Netflix today. The Duffer brothers serve as executive producers on The Boroughs, the new sci-fi series starring Alfred Molina and Alfre Woodard.

The show was written and created for TV by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, and while the Duffer brothers did not earn a writing credit, it's said that they were heavily involved in the creative direction of the series. Reviews for The Boroughs dropped online yesterday, and the show has amassed enough scores to hold a strong 92% from critics on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

It also stands strong at 84% on the audience-driven Popcornmeter, proving that the show is not just designed for critics. Both of these scores are higher than the 82% from critics and 52% from fans on Rotten Tomatoes for the final season of Stranger Things. Netflix's official website (collider) provided this information of the news text.

The rules for the input are no double quotes, it must be at least 2500 characters, and the answer must be in JSON format as a single raw object, which contains 4 keys: 'Title', 'Description', 'Category', and 'Keywords'. Each array element must be a complete quoted string. The 'Keywords' section is optional, and the element will be included when the news text contains accurate text with at least one key word between angled brackets.

If the input lacks coherent news content, return empty strings for all fields





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Netflix Movies Series Sci-Fi 2026 Achievements Upcoming Releases

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

News of Casa México Los Ángeles 2026 Activities during the World CupCasa México Los Ángeles 2026, the official hospitality venue of the Government of Mexico during the World Cup, will host live viewing parties, Family Days, and a salsa concert. The venue will also feature an installation by Betsabeé Romero.

Read more »

Esports World Cup to Move From Saudi Arabia to France in 2026 (Gaming News Roundup)The 2026 Esports World Cup will be held outside Saudi Arabia for the first time in the event's history, taking place in Paris, France.

Read more »

Esports World Cup to Move From Saudi Arabia to France in 2026 (Gaming News Roundup)The 2026 Esports World Cup will be held outside Saudi Arabia for the first time in the event's history, taking place in Paris, France.

Read more »

Rio2C 2026 Highlights Top Brazilian Creative Industry TalentsTopics take in faith cinema, the film-music interface and how to create for distracted minds.

Read more »