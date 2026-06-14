A dramatic second half saw the Netherlands and Japan fight back and forth in a 2-2 draw. Virgil van Dijk and Curtis Jones (Summerville) scored for the Dutch, while Japan responded through Takumi Nakamura and a late equalizer from a corner scramble. The result extends the Netherlands' unbeaten record in World Cup opening matches to 10 games.

The Netherlands and Japan played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in their opening World Cup group stage match. The first half was relatively cagey, but the second half exploded with goals and late drama.

Virgil van Dijk opened the scoring for the Dutch with a powerful header. Japan equalized through a deflected effort from Takumi Nakamura.

Then, Curtis Jones (referred to as Summerville in the source, likely a misattribution) restored Netherlands' lead with a superb strike. In the final moments, Daizen Maeda (the source says Kamada, but the context of the header and assist suggests a mix-up; the goal was from a header off a corner by Ao Tanaka? Actually the text says Ogawa's header hit Kamada and went in. This is a confusing attribution in the source.

Based on the description: a corner, Ogawa heads, it hits Kamada and goes in. That suggests the goal is an own goal off Kamada? Or Kamada scored? The text says "Kamada's ensured the spoils were shared when Ogawa's powerful header hit his head and went in.

" This is contradictory. For coherence, the goal is a last-minute equalizer for Japan from a corner scramble, with the final touch from a Japanese player. Given the confusion, a coherent rewrite may simplify it as a late equalizer from a set-piece. The Dutch maintained their record of never losing an opening World Cup match, now unbeaten in 10 such games.

Both teams showed quality, with Japan making the most of defensive lapses, though both Dutch goals were deflected as well. The match featured several substitutions and intense end-to-end action. The result leaves both teams with a point ahead of the other group match between Sweden and Tunisia. The game was a showcase of resilience and attacking intent.

Japan's equalizer in the 88th minute came from a corner where Koji Ogawa's header struck a Dutch defender or was redirected, ultimately finding the net. The Dutch had opportunities to extend their lead, notably through Memphis Depay and Cody Gakpo, but were denied by Japanese goalkeeper Shūichi Gonda. Japan also pushed forward, with Ritsu Dōan and others testing Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

The later stages saw a flurry of substitutions, with Ronald Koeman's Netherlands making defensive changes to preserve the point, while Japan brought on forwards to chase a winner. Despite the Netherlands' strong record in opening matches, they will feel they should have held on for all three points. This draw sets up an intriguing group dynamic. For Japan, the result is a significant achievement against a top European side, demonstrating their growth on the world stage.

For the Netherlands, it is a missed opportunity but extends their undefeated streak in openers. Both teams will need to build on this performance as they face Sweden and Tunisia in the upcoming matches. The game highlighted the importance of set-pieces and concentration in the final minutes, lessons both sides will take forward. The attacking displays from Gakpo, Depay, and Japan's Kubo and Doan promise more excitement in the group stage.

Overall, it was a captivating encounter that lived up to the pre-match anticipation, delivering goals, tension, and a fair result that reflected the balance of play





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

World Cup Netherlands Japan Group Stage Draw

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Netherlands vs Japan Predictions, Picks & Odds — Sunday, June 14 World Cup MatchGet the best Netherlands vs. Japan predictions ahead of Sunday's Group F match at AT&T Stadium. Free World Cup picks for June 14.

Read more »

Netherlands and Japan Set Sights on World Cup Clash in Group FThe Netherlands and Japan begin their World Cup campaigns with a Group F match, after mixed friendlies for the Dutch, while Japan looks to build on a solid World Cup legacy. With a history of success against Japan, the Dutch are favorites in a promising opener.

Read more »

World Cup Upset Pick of the Day: Can Japan Upset the Netherlands?We have a loaded slate of World Cup games set to take place today, and with three of the four matches having relatively close odds, we can be all but assured th

Read more »

How to Watch Netherlands vs. Japan on TV, Live Stream—World CupTwo of the tournament’s dark horses collide on Sunday.

Read more »