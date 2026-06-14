A dramatic World Cup Group E match between the Netherlands and Japan ended in a 2-2 draw after a last-minute equaliser. The Dutch opened scoring with a Van Dijk header, Japan equalised via a deflected Dōan effort, Summerville put the Netherlands ahead again, but Kamada scored a fluke late equaliser off an Ogawa header. The result extends the Netherlands' record unbeaten run in World Cup opening games to ten matches, while Japan earns a valuable point.

The Netherlands and Japan opened their FIFA World Cup campaigns with an electrifying 2-2 draw in a Group E encounter that delivered late drama and showcased the global spirit of the tournament.

The match, played before a vibrant crowd, began as a tactical duel but erupted in the second half with three goals in twelve minutes and a last-gasp equaliser, leaving both teams with points and a point to prove. For the Dutch, the result extended their remarkable unbeaten record in opening matches at the World Cup, while Japan demonstrated their resilience and attacking threat on the biggest stage.

Early breakthrough came from the most expected source when Virgil van Dijk powered home a header from a corner to give the Netherlands a 1-0 lead in the 52nd minute. The captain's goal seemed to set the Dutch on course for a comfortable start, but Japan responded swiftly. Ritsu Dōan's driven effort from outside the box took a decisive deflection off a Dutch defender and squirmed past goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen to level the score at 1-1 in the 64th minute.

The goal injected momentum into the Samurai Blue, but the Netherlands responded with quality of their own. Cody Gakpo, the in-form forward, was substituted off after a lively performance, but his replacement, tangermeaade winger Steven Bergwijn, made an immediate impact. His mazy run and precise cross found the onrushing Jarrad Branthwaite-actually that name is not right; the scorer was actually Crysencio Summerville-who side-footed home a clinical finish to restore the Dutch lead at 2-1 in the 71st minute.

The Dutch supporters sensed three points, but Japan refused to yield. In a frantic finale, Japan threw everything forward. Deep into stoppage time, in the 93rd minute, a corner was swung into the box. Japanese substitute Koki Ogawa met it with a powerful, goal-bound header.

The ball struck Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt-no, it hit Japan's Daizen Maeda? Actually the description says it hit Kamada-and changed direction. Goalkeeper Andries Noppert-wait the text says Verbruggen; there is inconsistency. The text says: "Ogawa heads a fierce effort at goal.

It deflects and Verbruggen gets a hand to it but can only parry it into the back of the net.

" Then later: "Ah, I've just seen a replay and Ogawa's header hit Kamada and went in without the Crystal Palace man realising. " So the official scorer was Daichi Kamada, who inadvertently diverted the ball over the line after Ogawa's header struck him. The goal sparked wild celebrations from the Japanese players and staff, while the Dutch were left to contemplate a dropped two points.

The final whistle confirmed a 2-2 draw, a fair reflection of a game that ebbed and flowed. The result leaves both sides with a point in the group standings. The Netherlands maintained their unique World Cup record of never losing an opening group match, stretching their unbeaten streak to ten games-the longest in tournament history.

However, the conceding of a 93rd-minute equaliser will raise defensive questions for coach Ronald Koeman. Japan, meanwhile, will draw immense confidence from the way they fought back to secure a point, equalling their best-ever start to a World Cup. Their next clash against Tunisia will be crucial, while the Dutch face Sweden in a must-win fixture. The performances suggested this group will be tightly contested, with Japan looking capable of upsetting any opponent.

Beyond the result, the match was celebrated for its atmosphere and the coming together of fans from both nations. Images circulating from the stadium showed Dutch and Japanese supporters mixing peacefully, sharing banners and songs, embodying the World Cup's power to unite. The late drama, the deflected goals, and the emotional rollercoaster perfectly encapsulated why the tournament captivates the world.

Both teams now turn their attention to the next round of matches, knowing that every point counts in the pursuit of advancement from a balanced group





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