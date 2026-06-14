Netherlands and Japan Play Out Thrilling 2-2 Draw in World Cup Group Stage Opener

A dramatic second half saw the Netherlands and Japan share the points in a 2-2 World Cup draw. The Dutch extended their record unbeaten run in opening matches but were made to pay for defensive lapses as Japan fought back twice.

The Netherlands and Japan delivered a thrilling encounter in their World Cup group stage opener, finishing in a 2-2 draw after a dramatic second half.

The match began cautiously, with both sides feeling each other out in the first period. Virgil van Dijk broke the deadlock for the Netherlands early in the second half with a commanding header from a set-piece, seemingly giving his team control.

However, Japan responded magnificently. A deflected shot from Ritsu Doan found its way to the net to equalize, and moments later, Japanese pressure told again as a header from Kaoru Mitoma struck Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt and rebounded to Daizen Maeda, who scrambled home to put Japan ahead. The Dutch were not finished, though. Substitute Cody Gakpo's clever run and cross set up a dramatic late equalizer from Wout Weghorst.

Yet even deeper into stoppage time, Japan snatched a point when a powerful header from Takuma Asano hit Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk and ricocheted into the goal, ensuring the spoils were shared. The result extends the Netherlands' remarkable unbeaten record in opening World Cup matches to ten games, the longest in tournament history, though their defending looked vulnerable. Japan, meanwhile, will be thrilled with their fighting spirit and the point earned against a top European side.

The performance highlighted Japan's tactical flexibility and relentless energy, particularly in the second half, as they repeatedly tested the Dutch backline. Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson was critical of Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman's tactics, suggesting his team were too submissive and invited pressure, with substitutions that failed to address the defensive frailties.

In contrast, Japan's coach Hajime Moriyasu was praised for proactive changes that turned the game in his team's favor. The match will be remembered for its end-to-end action, late twists, and the sheer emotion it evoked from fans of both nations, encapsulating the global spectacle of the World Cup





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