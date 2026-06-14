Netherlands and Japan Open World Cup Campaigns in Climate-Controlled Texas Showdown

The Netherlands and Japan faced off in their opening World Cup match at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, amidst extreme heat outside and a fully retractable roof closed for player comfort. The Dutch, featuring stars like Virgil van Dijk and Frenkie de Jong, aimed to leverage their historical legacy, while Japan, led by Takefusa Kubo and Daichi Kamada, entered as a respected underdog after previous triumphs. The match remained scoreless early on, with Donyell Malen nearly breaking the deadlock against Japan's goalkeeper Shūichi Gonda. This detailed report covers team news, stadium conditions, fan atmosphere, and tactical insights from the group stage encounter.

The Netherlands began their World Cup campaign against Japan in a highly anticipated group stage match held at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington , Texas . The stadium, one of the largest in the United States with over 70,000 seats and featuring a retractable roof, was closed off to counter extreme outdoor temperatures reportedly reaching 41 degrees Celsius.

Inside, the climate-controlled arena provided a comfortable setting for players and fans alike. The Dutch, clad in their iconic orange, entered the tournament with a mixture of nostalgic expectations and modern ambition. Despite never having won the World Cup, the Netherlands carries a rich footballing heritage associated with legends like Johan Cruyff, Marco van Basten, and Robin van Persie.

This current squad, managed by Ronald Koeman, features world-class talent such as Virgil van Dijk, Frenkie de Jong, Cody Gakpo, and Micky van de Ven, all of whom started the match. Japan, on the other hand, arrived as a dark horse after impressive performances in recent years, including a notable victory over England at Wembley in March.

Although Kaoru Mitoma was absent, the Japanese lineup included familiar faces such as Real Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo, Crystal Palace's Daichi Kamada, and Celtic's Daezan Maeda. Both teams showed respect for each other's capabilities, setting the stage for an evenly contested opening game





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Netherlands Japan World Cup AT&T Stadium Arlington Texas Virgil Van Dijk Frenkie De Jong Takefusa Kubo Daichi Kamada Koeman Samurai Blue Oranje Group Stage Football

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Netherlands vs Japan Predictions, Picks & Odds — Sunday, June 14 World Cup MatchGet the best Netherlands vs. Japan predictions ahead of Sunday's Group F match at AT&T Stadium. Free World Cup picks for June 14.

Read more »

Netherlands and Japan Set Sights on World Cup Clash in Group FThe Netherlands and Japan begin their World Cup campaigns with a Group F match, after mixed friendlies for the Dutch, while Japan looks to build on a solid World Cup legacy. With a history of success against Japan, the Dutch are favorites in a promising opener.

Read more »

Netherlands vs Japan Picks and Predictions: Who Will Win Today's World Cup Match?Get the best Netherlands vs. Japan predictions ahead of Sunday's Group F match at AT&T Stadium. Free World Cup picks for June 14.

Read more »

Netherlands vs. Japan—World Cup: Live Score and Match StatsThe 10th game of the 2026 World Cup, played in Dallas, promises to be an exciting encounter.

Read more »