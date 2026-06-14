Netherlands and Japan Battle to Goalless Draw in World Cup Group Stage Opener

A goalless stalemate between the Netherlands and Japan in their World Cup opener highlights the cautious approach of both sides. Despite the Dutch edging the contest, a lack of cutting edge and solid Japanese defending ensured a point each. The result has implications for the group dynamics as Tunisia and Sweden prepare for their encounter.

The Netherlands and Japan played out a tense and cagey 0-0 draw in their opening match of the World Cup Group E . The game, held in Dallas , failed to produce a goal despite both teams having opportunities.

The Dutch dominated possession and set-pieces, with Donyell Malen being the most active forward, but he couldn't convert his headers. Japan's best chance fell to Daizen Maeda who forced a good save from Andries Noppert in the first half. The draw leaves both teams with a point in a group that also includes Tunisia and Sweden. The performance was described as uninspiring from the Dutch, with manager Ronald Koeman facing questions about his team's creativity.

Japan will be pleased with their defensive resilience but will need to be more threatening going forward in their next match





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World Cup Netherlands Japan Group E Draw Donyell Malen Ronald Koeman Daizen Maeda Dallas

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