Netherlands 2-2 Japan: Match Report

The Netherlands and Japan played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in their World Cup opener, with both teams showing their quality and determination. The match saw a breathtaking second half, with crucial goals from both sides.

The Netherlands got their World Cup campaign underway with a thrilling 2-2 draw against Japan . The match saw a breathtaking second half, with both teams scoring crucial goals.

Netherlands defender Jan Paul van Hecke suffered a painful injury in the 22nd minute, while Japan fans showed their class and sportsmanship throughout the game. Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson was critical of Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman's tactics, stating that his team was submissive and invited Japan onto them. Japan's boss Hajime Moriyasu made proactive changes, which ultimately led to their equalizing goal. The match ended with a fair result, as both teams showed their quality and determination.

Netherlands maintained their record of never losing their first group match at a World Cup, and they are now unbeaten in 10 opening encounters, the longest of any team in the history of the World Cup. The game will be remembered for its late drama, with Japan's Ogawa scoring a powerful header to ensure the spoils were shared. A point apiece ahead of Sweden vs Tunisia in this group's other match later tonight





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