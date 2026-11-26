A new Netflix coming-of-age show set in 2004 has captivated Gen Z audiences, accumulating 9.5 million views and topping charts in 39 countries. The series' authentic use of vintage Y2K fashion, including Dior and Juicy Couture pieces, has sparked a social media frenzy on TikTok.

… Just when you thought pop culture had reached peak teen drama, the streaming giants release another slew of bingeable shows to capture the hearts of Gen Z and Gen Alpha viewers, and new audiences for their sponsors.

, a coming-of-age psychodrama set in a Catholic school, which has quickly made its way into fashion fans’ For You pages. Just this week, the Netflix show has amassed 9.5 million views, marking its second week in the platform’s global top 10. It’s also currently the number one show in 39 countries.

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Costumed by Mirren Gordon-Crozier, the series features iconic ‘00s designs, including the Dior Saddle bag, a Louis Vuitton x Takashi Murakami Pochette, a John Galliano-era “J’adore Dior” T-shirt, and various Juicy Couture accessories.was so accurate,” reads one TikTok with 106,200 views. Another TikTok splices glamorous scenes from the series, showing big sunglasses, velour tracksuits and flip-flops, soundtracked to Gwen Stefani’s 2004 hit, “Rich Girl” .