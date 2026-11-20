Watch the top three Netflix movies this weekend including the hit thriller Obsession, Jessica Chastain's Heartland, and the number one rom-com Guarding Stars.

The United States streaming audience currently has three distinct cinematic options available this weekend on Netflix, ranging from a record-breaking theatrical hit to two brand-new original productions. The list begins with the licensed film Obsession, which has demonstrated unprecedented commercial viability for a low-budget horror project. Following this are two Netflix Original titles that arrived as part of the November content rollout, specifically designed to capture viewer interest through divergent genre approaches.

The Box Office Phenomenon Obsession

Obsession stands as the sole non-Netflix production on this curated list, yet it has achieved a level of cultural impact that rivals major studio blockbusters. The film operated on a production budget of under $1 million, a modest financial commitment that resulted in a staggering global box office gross of $524.5 million. This financial performance vastly exceeded the projections of the creative team and industry observers who followed its initial release trajectory.

Also read Jared Padalecki Netflix Movie Guarding Stars Ranks Number One

The narrative centers on Nikki Freeman, portrayed by Inde Navarrette, whose life is irrevocably altered by a supernatural encounter. The inciting incident involves Bear, played by Michael Johnston, who makes a wish to a mystical One Wish Willow. This act triggers a chain of events where Nikki becomes intensely fixated on Bear, leading to a psychological descent where she loses her identity entirely to please him.

Navarrette delivers a performance that balances vulnerability with dangerous intensity as Nikki takes extreme measures to maintain possession over Bear. The film is recognized for its unsettling atmosphere and topical themes regarding obsession and digital-age fixation. This role has significantly elevated Navarrette's industry profile, leading directly to her casting as Rogue in the upcoming Marvel X-Men movie.

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Michael Johnston also benefits from the film's success, securing a lead role in The Mummy: Book of the Dead alongside Brendan Fraser. The movie is praised for birthing new stars through its tight plotting and the magnetic chemistry between its two leads, proving that high-concept horror can succeed with limited financial resources.

Country Music Mystery Heartland

Heartland offers a dark, atmospheric thriller that maintains a similar tonal weight to Obsession but shifts the setting to the music industry. Jessica Chastain stars as a former country singer who returns to Nashville with a singular purpose. She is driven by the urgent need to solve the mystery surrounding the sudden disappearance of her niece.

The missing person at the center of the plot is Charlie Heart, a rising country star who has established her own reputation in the music world. Chastain portrays her character with a specific intensity and swagger that anchors the narrative, even when the plot mechanics falter slightly. Her performance serves as the emotional core that holds the ensemble cast together.

The supporting cast adds significant depth to the production, featuring Garrett Hedlund known for Tulsa King and Ross Lynch from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The film explores the shadows of fame and family dynamics within the country music scene, providing a sophisticated thriller experience that differs from typical streaming fare.

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Holiday Romance Guarding Stars Leads Charts

Guarding Stars currently holds the position of the number one most popular movie on Netflix in the United States. This title arrived on the streaming platform on November 18 as part of the early holiday season programming. It serves as a festive rom-com that contrasts sharply with the darker themes of the previous two recommendations.

The film is based on the novel The Bodyguard by Katherine Center and features Jared Padalecki as Jack Stapleton. Padalecki, known for his role in Supernatural, plays an action movie star who hires a personal protection officer. Leighton Meester, recognized from Gossip Girl, plays Hannah Brooks, the bodyguard tasked with keeping Jack safe from potential threats.

The dynamic between Jack and Hannah is driven by their contrasting personalities. They engage in constant bickering and professional clashes, which gradually evolve into a romantic spark. The film relies heavily on the undeniable on-screen chemistry between Padalecki and Meester to carry the comedic and romantic elements.

Director Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum guides the production, with writing credits given to Richard Keith and Erin Cardillo. The project is produced by Genevieve Padalecki, Gina Matthews, Jared Padalecki, and Grant Scharbo. The movie is rated TV-14 and provides a lighthearted escape intended to set a celebratory tone for the Christmas season. Viewers seeking humor and romance will find this title a primary option for weekend viewing.