Netflix releases the first trailer for The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey, an eight-episode series starring Melissa McCarthy that explores the unsolved 1996 case.

Netflix has released the first official trailer for The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey, an upcoming eight-episode limited series that dramatizes the infamous unsolved case. The preview opens with a chilling scene where characters wake to find their daughter missing, accompanied by a ransom note on their kitchen counter and the ominous sound of a piano playing Silent Night in the background.

Trailer Reveals Family as Primary Suspects

The trailer makes it clear that investigators' suspicions regarding the child's own family are central to the narrative. The showrunner and executive producer Richard LaGravenese stated that he was fascinated by the challenge of doing something that was a murder mystery without an ending, without being solved, emphasizing that the slaying itself will just scratch the surface of the story.

Also read Netflix's Myron Bolitar Series Ends Harlan Coben's Standalone Streak

Production Details and Creative Team

The series is co-written by Harrison Query and Tommy Wallach, directed by Anne Sewitsky and showrun by LaGravenese. LaGravenese, Query, Wallach, McCarthy and Sewitsky executive produce with Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin for 101 Studios. The production aims to center on one of the most infamous unsolved murder cases in American history, and the devastating personal and public reckoning that followed the death of JonBenét Ramsey on Christmas night in 1996.

Advertisement

Star-Studded Cast and Character Roles

Melissa McCarthy stars as Patsy Ramsey and Clive Owen plays John Bennett Ramsey, while Emily Mitchell portrays JonBenét Ramsey. The supporting cast includes Garrett Hedlund as Det. Steve Thomas, Alison Pill as Det. Linda Arndt, Shea Whigham as Alex Hunter, Owen Teague as Shane Edwards, Clifton Collins Jr. as Det. Tom Trujillo, and Angus Caldwell as Burke Ramsey.

Wider Cast and Upcoming Premiere

Additional cast members include Jaime Ray Newman as Amelia Hunt, Rory Cochrane as John Eller, Chris Bauer as Chief Tom Koby, Will Patton as Lou Smit, Jeremy Bobb as Pete Hofstrom, John Billingsley as Santa Bill McReynolds, Josh Stamberg as Reed Hunt, Margo Martindale as Nedra Paugh, and Tzi Ma as Dr. Henry Lee. The series will premiere just short of the 30th anniversary of the six-year-old beauty queen's death.