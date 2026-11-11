Netflix unveils 'Other Worlds': First Stranger Things series set outside Hawkins

Netflix announces 'Other Worlds', a 1955 desert town spin‑off of Stranger Things, moving the franchise beyond Hawkins and slated for a 2028 debut.

Netflix has revealed that the Stranger Things franchise will launch a new live‑action series called Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure , marking the first time a story will be set outside the familiar town of Hawkins, Indiana. The new series will transport viewers to the fictional town of Marion, Nevada, beginning in 1955 and will follow a fresh group of characters confronting the supernatural forces that have haunted the original series.

Series Overview and Creative Leadership

Kate Trefry, who previously served as an executive producer and writer on the main series, will become the showrunner and co‑creator of Other Worlds . She will write the first season, a move that broadens her role from production to full creative direction. Matt and Ross Duffer, the original creators of Stranger Things, will remain active as executive producers, ensuring continuity in tone and mythos.

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The first three episodes will be directed by Joe Wright, known for his work on Darkest Hour . Wright's involvement is expected to bring a distinct visual style to the new narrative. The series is confirmed to debut in 2028, although Netflix has yet to release a specific release date.

Setting the Scene: Marion, Nevada in the 1950s

Unlike Hawkins, which served as the central haunt for the show's first five seasons, Marion is a fictional Nevada town positioned three decades earlier. The setting taps into Nevada's real‑world association with the Secret Service project at Area 51, a site that has long captured the public imagination. The Duffer brothers hinted that viewers may encounter "new heroes and villains" in this environment, suggesting a fresh narrative trajectory that remains rooted in the series' core supernatural mythology.

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The decision to set the series in the 1950s also aligns with earlier plot points from the main show. In season 4, Eleven was taken to a secret underground facility in Ruth, Nevada, where she recovered her powers and uncovered a deeper link to the previous villains Larry Creel/Vecna. Additionally, the stage play Stranger Things: The First Shadow revealed that Henry Creel first connected with the Mind Flayer in Nevada during the same era the new series intends to explore.

Implications for the Stranger Things Universe

By moving the narrative focus beyond Hawkins, the new series offers the franchise a broader canvas to expand its mythology. Creators argue that this step is essential for long‑term growth, allowing the team to explore new storylines, visual aesthetics, and character ensembles without being tethered to the original characters' arcs. The new setting could also open doors to additional interdimensional rifts from the Abyss, the monster‑laden dimension that Vecna and the Mind Flayer inhabit, potentially providing a richer backstory to unanswered questions raised in the original series.

While the plot details for the first season remain tightly under wraps, the Duffer brothers confirmed that audiences should expect a blend of classic Stranger Things horror and fresh twists, designed to preserve the series' legacy while revitalizing its narrative structure.

Future of the Franchise and Audience Expectations

The next chapter for the franchise will likely take place in late 2020s television industry, with Netflix positioning Other Worlds as a key expansion of the Stranger Things brand. Fans can anticipate that the show will continue to delve into the relationships between the main antagonists, like the Mind Flayer, and new characters that will form the backbone of the desert town's storyline. Netflix plans to complete the international release by the end of 2028, potentially bringing the series to audiences worldwide.

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With the creation of Other Worlds , Netflix signals a commitment to evolving the Stranger Things universe, moving beyond its origins to explore new territories, fresh characters, and novel storytelling approaches that build upon the established lore while inviting new viewers into the universe's supernatural world.