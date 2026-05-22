Netflix Unveils Charlie Heaton as Tommy Shelby's Son in Peaky Blinders Sequel

Discover the latest update on the Peaky Blinders franchise as Netflix reveals Charlie Heaton's casting as Charles Shelby, the son of the notorious Tommy Shelby. The series' new era is set a decade after World War Two, promising a thrilling storyline featuring the Shelby family and their struggle to rebuild Birmingham amid growing opportunities and perils.

The news text primarily focuses on the casting of Charlie Heaton , who will portray Charlie Shelby , the son of the main character Tommy Shelby in the upcoming Peaky Blinders sequel.

Netflix released a statement announcing the casting and also revealed that the series will debut with six episodes. Heaton's character is described as having 'embraced normality' after fighting a violent war, while also mentioning the lack of contact with his half-brother Duke (Jamie Bell). The new series is set in a post-WWII era and will revolve around the race to rebuild Birmingham, which becomes a battleground for power and opportunity





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Peaky Blinders Peaky Blinders Sequel Netflix Charlie Shelby Charlie Heaton Birmingham War Drugs Immigrants Family Violence Hoods Gangs Rivalry Race To Survive Series Show Movie Franchise Cast Fans Cast Updates Storyline

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