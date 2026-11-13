Netflix Unveils Chandra-Centric Magic: The Gathering Series Planeswalker for 2027 Release

Netflix confirms the 2027 premiere of the animated Magic: The Gathering series Planeswalker, following pyromancer Chandra Nalaar as she stops a multiverse-spanning war alongside other powerful beings.

Netflix has officially announced that its highly anticipated animated adaptation of Magic: The Gathering, titled Planeswalker, is scheduled to premiere in 2027. This long-awaited project marks a significant milestone in the streamer's multi-year effort to translate the popular trading card game and its expansive lore to the television screen.

Proven Creative Team Leads Production

Terry Matalas, the showrunner previously known for his work on Star Trek: Picard Season 3 and VisionQuest, serves as the lead creative force behind the series. Cindy Appel joins him as co-showrunner to help guide the narrative direction and production standards. The animation responsibilities are handled by DIGIC, while Patrick Osborne takes on the role of supervising director to ensure visual consistency.

Also read This magic mushroom can kill

This production represents a collaborative effort between Netflix, Hasbro Entertainment, and Wizards of the Coast. The studio released a first-look image and a development diary to give fans a glimpse into the visual style and story beats of the upcoming show. These materials provide insight into how the studio is adapting the complex mechanics of the source material for an animated audience.

Chandra Nalaar Faces a Multiverse Threat

The central narrative focuses on Chandra Nalaar, a pyromancer who possesses a unique ability known as a spark. This spark allows her to escape to other worlds when her life is in danger, a power she first activated to save herself from death. In the series, she is being hunted specifically for these dangerous powers, forcing her to navigate a precarious existence.

Advertisement

Chandra must eventually cooperate with other planeswalkers to prevent a massive war that threatens to spread across thousands of different worlds. Her journey explores the emotional toll of constantly leaving people behind as she jumps between planes. The series will delve into her internal conflict as she balances her desire for safety with the responsibility to protect others from cosmic destruction.

Long Road to Development and Release

The path to this announcement began in 2019, when Netflix first revealed plans for an animated Magic: The Gathering project. At that initial announcement, Joe and Anthony Russo were attached to the production team. Seven years later, the project has undergone significant creative changes and finally secured a definitive release window.

The shift to a 2027 premiere date follows the introduction of the new creative team led by Matalas in 2024. This timeline allows the producers ample time to refine the animation quality and story arcs before the debut. The extended development period reflects the complexity of bringing the intricate multiverse setting to life on screen.

What to Expect from the Animated Series

Fans can expect a visually distinct adaptation that captures the essence of the card game's lore. The involvement of experienced directors and animators suggests a high production value for the series. The story will likely expand on the origins of planeswalkers and the geopolitical tensions between different worlds.

Advertisement

The series aims to appeal to both long-time fans of the franchise and newcomers to the universe. By focusing on Chandra Nalaar's personal struggle and her role in a larger conflict, the show creates a grounded entry point into the magical multiverse. The 2027 premiere date gives the audience a clear target for this fantasy epic.