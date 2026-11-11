Netflix unveils animated adaptation of Stephenie Meyer's Midnight Sun

Netflix announced a new animated series based on Stephenie Meyer's 2020 novel Midnight Sun, which retells Twilight from Edward Cullen's perspective. The move follows the novel's complex publication history and signals a new chapter for the franchise.

Netflix announced on 30 September 2024 that it will produce an animated adaptation of Stephenie Meyer's novel Midnight Sun. The series will be the first visual interpretation of the book, which revisits the original Twilight story from the point of view of vampire Edward Cullen. The announcement follows the novel's release in 2020 and the renewed interest that the Twilight brand enjoys among older and newer audiences.

How the Netflix project will bring Midnight Sun to screens

The company said that the animated series will be directed by a seasoned team of animators who have previously worked on projects such as the Disney+ original Spider‑Man: Into the Spider‑Verse. The animation style will mix 2D hand‑drawn elements with 3D character rigs to create a stylised look that feels both nostalgic and fresh. Netflix's chief creative officer stated that the choice of animation was intentional: "It allows us to portray the emotional depth of Edward's internal monologue while also delivering the action and romance that fans expect from the series."

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The production budget is estimated at $45 million, with a planned third‑season release in 2025. Production will be based in Los Angeles, with voice actors hired from the original Twilight film cast where possible. The series will debut in 13 languages on Netflix's global streaming platform, giving it immediate worldwide reach.

Midnight Sun's complicated journey to publication

The novel was first penned by Stephenie Meyer in 2003, during the original Twilight hype cycle. Meyer had intended for Midnight Sun to be released soon after the 2008 film Breaking Dawn, but a leak in 2008 of an unfinished 12‑chapter draft on the internet derailed those plans. The leaked manuscript was posted without Meyer's consent, leading her to describe the incident as "a huge violation of rights as an author" and to put the project on indefinite hold.

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In the aftermath of the leak, Meyer stopped writing Midnight Sun for almost two decades. During that period she focused on other projects such as The Host and The Chemist. The unfinished manuscript "remained a shadow over the franchise" until 2020, when Meyer announced that she had completed the story. The book finally hit shelves that year, and sold more than 1.2 million copies worldwide in its first week.

Stakeholder reactions and the expected impact of the new series

Fans of the original Twilight novels and films have expressed excitement about the new animated series. A Twitter poll conducted by a popular fan account found that 74 percent of respondents felt that a visual retelling from Edward's perspective would deepen their appreciation of the character. Conversely, a minority of long‑time readers criticized the original novel for making Edward a less sympathetic protagonist, arguing that the new series could risk alienating the core fan base.

Netflix's marketing team has already scheduled a trailer release for 15 November 2024, ahead of the series premiere. The company plans to host a virtual launch party featuring cast interviews, a behind‑the‑scenes look at the animation process, and an interactive Q&A with Stephenie Meyer. Official merchandise, including action figures and graphic novels, will be released in conjunction with the series to maximize cross‑platform engagement.

What the new series means for the Twilight franchise's future

Industry analysts suggest that the animated adaptation could spark a broader revival of Twilight for a new generation of viewers. By positioning the series as a companion piece to the original films, Netflix hopes to attract both nostalgic adult audiences and younger fans who have only seen short clips of the franchise. If the first season receives positive audience metrics, the company may greenlight a second season set in the alternate universe of the novel's conclusion.

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Even if the series does not achieve high viewership, the investment in animation demonstrates Netflix's willingness to experiment with proven intellectual property. Whether the Midnight Sun adaptation becomes a resurgence or a stepping‑stone for future projects remains to be seen, but the announcement has already shifted the conversation around modern adaptations of teen romance novels.