Netflix UK has found its British Ms Rachel with the Ms Apple collection of pre-school learning adventures.

The streamer’s UK and Ireland team has acquired a 10-episode collection of pre-school programmes from British kids entertainer duo Ms Apple, whose YouTube channel has more than 200,000 subs, is the creation of Emma Wilson and Dhruva Grant, a duo with backgrounds in music and education.

After teaching young children and later welcoming their son, they built the channel around the kind of content they wanted for their own family, in a similar vein to Ms. Rachel. Kira Goldberg Leaving Netflix As VP Film To Join Paramount As President Of Motion Picture Group Alongside Don Granger; WB's Jesse Ehrman Upped The Netflix UK collection takes babies and toddlers on learning adventures exploring first words, sensory play, farm animals, woodland discoveries and sing-along songs.

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Through music, play and gentle, lower-stimulation storytelling, it introduces language, colours and counting in a calm, engaging way. , which is frequently in its top-10 most-viewed shows and is one of its top-rated kids shows of all time. Children’s content has proved lucrative for Netflix, which isGrant said: “We’re so excited to be bringing Ms Apple to Netflix UK and Ireland.

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Over the last four years, we’ve worked really hard to create authentic, gentle and quality music and videos for little ones and their families. It’s something we’re incredibly passionate about, so to now be able to share what we do with even more families is just wonderful. ”, which said Ms Apple has “created something so special. ” “Bringing her learning adventures to Netflix is an exciting next step in her journey,” added the agency.

“We’re proud to represent her and can’t wait for families to enjoy her content. ”Par-WB Shakeup Sees Top Roles For Kira Goldberg, Erhman; Who’s Out