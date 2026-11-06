Netflix Top 10: The One About Matthew Perry Claims Number One Spot

The One About Matthew Perry debuts at number one on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows chart for the week of November 6, 2026, overtaking Lupin and A Couple of Lies.

The docuseries The One About Matthew Perry has claimed the number one spot on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows chart for the week ending November 6, 2026. The new release overtook several popular titles, including Lupin, which currently ranks third, and A Couple of Lies, which holds the second position. The remaining positions in the top 10 list feature shows from various genres, highlighting a competitive streaming landscape.

The One About Matthew Perry Chart Performance

The documentary series has overtaken several popular titles to secure the top spot on the global streaming leaderboard. Lupin currently ranks third on the list, while A Couple of Lies occupies the second position. The fourth and fifth places are secured by Dead-End Job and Black Doves, respectively. These rankings demonstrate the significant traction the new documentary has gained shortly after its debut on the platform.

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The titles on the list from the seventh to tenth place include Doctor X: Mafia in White, Nobody Wants This, Anaesthesia, and Where the Mask Ends. This diverse lineup reflects the broad appeal of the Netflix catalog, ranging from crime dramas to romantic comedies and medical thrillers. The performance of The One About Matthew Perry indicates a strong viewer interest in true-crime documentaries centered on high-profile or unresolved cases.

Focus on Natalee Holloway Case Details

The One About Matthew Perry is a three-part true-crime documentary series that revisits one of the most widely publicized missing-person cases in the United States. The series focuses on 18-year-old Natalee Holloway, who disappeared on May 30, 2005, during a high school graduation trip to Aruba and never returned home. The documentary follows the investigation and the years of uncertainty that followed, exploring how the case attracted international attention and left the family searching for answers for two decades.

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The narrative examines the case through the perspectives of people close to Natalee. It features interviews with her mother, Beth Holloway, friends Madison Greer and Claire Fierman, and attorney John Q. Kelly. Additionally, the series includes insights from Aruban deputy police chief Gerold Dompig and retired FBI agents Alexandra Montilla and Michael Leverock. These firsthand accounts provide a comprehensive look at the investigation from multiple angles.

A significant addition to the docuseries is Beth Holloway's confrontation with Joran van der Sloot, who provided an account of Natalee's killing in 2023. This inclusion adds a new layer of controversy and depth to the documentary, inviting viewers to reconsider the events of the case through recent testimonies. The filmmakers have structured the series to balance investigative journalism with emotional storytelling.

Creative Team Behind the Documentary

The documentary was directed by Dani Sloane and Matthew Galkin, bringing their distinct expertise in true-crime filmmaking to the project. Dani Sloane is best known for The Menendez Brothers and Girl in the Picture, bringing a keen eye for psychological depth to the series. Matthew Galkin's previous work includes Murder in Big Horn and One Night in Idaho: The College Murders, showcasing his experience with high-stakes criminal investigations.

The combination of Sloane and Galkin's directorial styles has resulted in a polished and engaging narrative that resonates with audiences. Their previous successes in the genre have established a reputation for thorough research and compelling storytelling. The One About Matthew Perry continues this legacy, offering a detailed exploration of a case that has captivated the public for over two decades.