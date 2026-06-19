Netflix to Remove Original Animated Series Pinky Malinky

Netflix is set to drop the original animated series Pinky Malinky from its streaming library due to the expiration of the streaming agreement. The show, produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio, centers on an anthropomorphic hot dog and his life as a middle-school student.

Netflix is set to drop all seasons of the original animated series Pinky Malinky from its streaming library very soon. The show, produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio , centers on an anthropomorphic hot dog and his life as a middle-school student.

It originally had a three-season run in 2019. The show's removal from Netflix is likely due to the expiration of the streaming agreement. Pinky Malinky uses a mockumentary-style format and follows a cheerful hot-dog boy named Pinky who always looks on the bright side. Alongside his two human best friends, he navigates the social hierarchy of school and life in the fictional town of Sackenhack.

The show features the voices of Danny Jacobs, Lucas Grabeel, Nathan Kress, Diamond White, Colleen Smith, and Grey DeLisle, among others. Upon premiering, Pinky Malinky received mixed reviews from viewers, with many praising its cheerful tone, creative visual style, and fast-paced humor, while others pointed out that it often feels repetitive. Currently, there is very little official information on when Pinky Malinky will stream next, giving Netflix subscribers a limited time to stream the three-part animated show on the platform.

The show's creators, Chris Garbutt and Rikke Asbjoern, developed the series, and it originally premiered on January 1, 2019, with 28 episodes in Part 1, followed by 15 episodes each in Parts 2 and 3, bringing the series total to 58 episodes. The show will exit Netflix's library on Friday, July 17, 2026





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