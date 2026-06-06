Netflix to Remove Madagascar Animated Trilogy Starring Sacha Baron Cohen from Streaming Library

The entire Madagascar animated film series, featuring the voice of Sacha Baron Cohen as King Julien, is scheduled to leave Netflix soon as part of the streaming service's monthly content reshuffling. The trilogy, along with other titles like Bohemian Rhapsody and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, will be removed from the platform's catalog, highlighting the temporary nature of licensed content on streaming services.

The beloved animated trilogy featuring the voice of Sacha Baron Cohen , which includes the films Madagascar , Madagascar : Escape 2 Africa, and Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted, is set to leave Netflix 's streaming library in the near future.

The announcement, part of the platform's routine content reshuffling, confirms that the entire Madagascar series will be removed along with several other notable titles. This change is part of Netflix's ongoing strategy to rotate its catalog, making way for new acquisitions and original productions. Subscribers who have yet to see the films, or families who enjoy repeat viewings, are encouraged to catch them before they depart.

The Madagascar movies have been a staple of family entertainment since their debut, with the first film premiering in 2005. The trilogy follows the adventures of four zoo animals-Alex the lion, Marty the zebra, Gloria the hippo, and Melman the giraffe-who after a series of events find themselves stranded in Madagascar and later on a journey across Europe.

The films are celebrated for their vibrant animation, comedic timing, and star-studded voice casts that include Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, David Schwimmer, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Sacha Baron Cohen as the eccentric King Julien. Their impending removal follows a pattern where Netflix periodically licenses content for fixed terms. Other scheduled departures on the same day include the Academy Award-winning musical biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, the adventure comedy Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and the romantic comedy My Best Friend's Wedding.

While the exact departure date wasn't specified in the initial snippet, such removals typically occur at the start of a new month. This news will be disappointing for many subscribers but is a standard part of the streaming business model where licensing agreements expire and are not always renewed. For those interested, the content is often still available for digital purchase or rental on other platforms.

The Madagascar trilogy holds a special place in modern animation, with the first film grossing over $532 million worldwide and spawning a spin-off TV series and additional movies. Its removal underscores the transient nature of streaming libraries, where even popular and critically acclaimed titles can vanish without warning, reminding viewers of the importance of the physical media collection or permanent digital ownership





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