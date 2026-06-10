Netflix to Remove Keanu Reeves' Cyberpunk Thriller Johnny Mnemonic

The 1995 film Johnny Mnemonic, starring Keanu Reeves, will be removed from Netflix on July 1, 2026. Despite poor critical reception at release, it has gained a cult following. Subscribers have limited time to watch the cyberpunk thriller before it exits the streaming service.

Johnny Mnemonic , the 1995 cyberpunk thriller starring Keanu Reeves , is scheduled for removal from Netflix on July 1, 2026. While the film initially received largely negative reviews from critics, it has since garnered a dedicated cult following among cyberpunk enthusiasts, giving subscribers a final chance to experience this sci-fi classic before it leaves the streaming platform.

Directed by Robert Longo from a screenplay by William Gibson, the movie is based on Gibson's 1981 short story and is set in a dystopian 2021. The narrative follows Johnny, portrayed by Reeves, a data courier who transports digital information via a memory implant in his brain. After accepting a massive data upload from Beijing destined for Newark, Johnny discovers that the files exceed his storage capacity and will kill him unless they are removed within 48 hours.

Simultaneously, he becomes the target of Pharmakom Industries and Yakuza operatives seeking the information. As Johnny fights to survive, he allies with bodyguard Jane and the Low-Tech resistance led by J-Bone, who believe the encrypted data in his implant holds key information that could lead to a treatment for Nerve Attenuation Syndrome (NAS), a neurological condition afflicting much of the world's population.

The ensemble cast includes Dina Meyer as Jane, Takeshi Kitano as Takahashi, Ice-T as J-Bone, Dolph Lundgren as Karl Honig, and Udo Kier as Ralfi. Upon its release on May 26, 1995, Johnny Mnemonic was panned by critics, maintaining a 19 percent critics score and a 32 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, over the years, its atmospheric vision of a cybernetic future, combined with Reeves' performance and the gritty aesthetic, has cemented its status as a cult favorite within the genre. Netflix's decision to remove the film underscores the transient nature of streaming libraries, prompting fans to catch this influential slice of cyberpunk cinema before it vanishes from the service





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